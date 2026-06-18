EQS-News: Blue Cap AG: Closing of the Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Completed

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Takeover

Blue Cap AG: Closing of the Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Completed



18.06.2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST

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Blue Cap AG: Closing of the Acquisition of Janoschka AG Successfully Completed

Transaction closing completed

Janoschka AG to be fully consolidated

Strategic strengthening of the portfolio in the attractive packaging segment



Munich, June 18, 2026 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) has successfully completed the acquisition of Janoschka AG (“Janoschka”), originally announced on May 7, 2026, with today's closing of the transaction. Following the fulfillment of all closing conditions, Blue Cap now holds 100% of the shares in Janoschka and, indirectly, in its subsidiaries.

Janoschka is a global provider of integrated prepress solutions and printing tools for the packaging industry. The company employs approximately 1,500 people at production sites in 12 countries and generated revenue of around EUR 90 million in the 2025 financial year. Through the acquisition, Blue Cap expands its portfolio with a new investment in the Industrials segment and further strengthens its position in the attractive packaging market.

With the completion of the transaction, Janoschka will be fully consolidated and is expected to significantly increase the Blue Cap Group’s revenue and earnings. Against this backdrop, the Management Board confirms the increased guidance for the 2026 financial year that was announced in connection with the transaction on May 7, 2026. For the continuing operations, Blue Cap continues to expect Group revenue of between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 8.5%.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period and other effects resulting from reorganization measures and one-off items.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 2006. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports their operational development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and operate sustainable, stable core businesses. Blue Cap generally holds majority stakes in six companies operating in the plastics technology, production technology, pre-press, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 2,000 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and m, Munich Stock Exchange; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; stock ticker: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-0

ir@blue-cap.de