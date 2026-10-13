EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac’s contract until 2029
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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
/ Key word(s): Personnel
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Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA and head coach Niko Kovac are continuing their successful partnership and have extended their contract, which was originally due to run until 30 June 2027, ahead of schedule until 30 June 2029. The contracts of assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic have also been extended until 30 June 2029.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|EQS News ID:
|2414768
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2414768 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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