EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac’s contract until 2029

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien / Key word(s): Personnel

Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac’s contract until 2029



13.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA and head coach Niko Kovac are continuing their successful partnership and have extended their contract, which was originally due to run until 30 June 2027, ahead of schedule until 30 June 2029. The contracts of assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic have also been extended until 30 June 2029.



Dortmund, 13 October 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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