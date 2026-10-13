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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac’s contract until 2029

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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien / Key word(s): Personnel
Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac’s contract until 2029

13.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA and head coach Niko Kovac are continuing their successful partnership and have extended their contract, which was originally due to run until 30 June 2027, ahead of schedule until 30 June 2029. The contracts of assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic have also been extended until 30 June 2029.

Dortmund, 13 October 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
EQS News ID: 2414768

 
End of News EQS News Service

2414768  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

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