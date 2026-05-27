EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Werbung
Werbung
The U.S. business magazine Forbes recently published a new list of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs. According to the latest valuation, Borussia Dortmund is the second-most valuable German club and ranks 13th on the Forbes list internationally, with a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion. This once again demonstrates that BVB shares are significantly undervalued based on their current market capitalization. A finding that research analysts also share.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Werbung
Werbung
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2337990
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337990 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent