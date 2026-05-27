EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world



02.06.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung The U.S. business magazine Forbes recently published a new list of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs. According to the latest valuation, Borussia Dortmund is the second-most valuable German club and ranks 13th on the Forbes list internationally, with a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion. This once again demonstrates that BVB shares are significantly undervalued based on their current market capitalization. A finding that research analysts also share.



Dortmund, 2nd June 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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