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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world

02.06.26 11:17 Uhr
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EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Borussia Dortmund is one of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world

02.06.2026 / 11:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The U.S. business magazine Forbes recently published a new list of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs. According to the latest valuation, Borussia Dortmund is the second-most valuable German club and ranks 13th on the Forbes list internationally, with a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion. This once again demonstrates that BVB shares are significantly undervalued based on their current market capitalization. A finding that research analysts also share.

Dortmund, 2nd June 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2337990

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337990  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

DatumRatingAnalyst
17.02.2026BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.10.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.03.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.02.2026BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.10.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.03.2025BVB (Borussia Dortmund) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.11.2017BVB (Borussia Dortmund) NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
29.11.2016BVB (Borussia Dortmund) NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
16.12.2014BVB (Borussia Dortmund) HaltenGSC Research GmbH
08.10.2010Borussia Dortmund GmbHCo haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
10.06.2010Borussia Dortmund wurde ausgestopptFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.08.2007Borussia Dortmund verkaufenGSC Research
19.06.2007Borussia Dortmund verkaufenGSC Research
17.04.2007Borussia Dortmund DowngradeGSC Research
18.08.2006Borussia Dortmund reduzierenAC Research
22.05.2006Borussia Dortmund verkaufenEuro am Sonntag

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