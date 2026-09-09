EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma



09.09.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

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BRAIN Biotech AG Receives EUR 11.51 Million Major Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma

Probability for additional future milestone payments significantly increased

Financial position of BRAIN Biotech further improved



ZWINGENBERG, September 9, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; „BRAIN“, or “Company”) receives another major milestone payment of EUR 11.51 million. This payment results from the achievement of a key development milestone for the investigational pharma compound deucrictibant. The basis for this builds the monetization agreement regarding licensing rights with Royalty Pharma dated September 20, 2024.

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As a result of the clinical progress that has been made, the probability also increases for additional future regulatory milestones of up to EUR 4.6 million and additional commercial milestone payments of up to EUR 92.05 million from Royalty Pharma to BRAIN increases significantly. In addition, the Company may receive further regulatory milestone payments directly from the clinical development company Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS).

Michael Schneiders, CFO BRAIN Biotech AG, comments: “I am extremely pleased with the positive developments at Pharvaris and the associated significant milestone payments from the Royalty Pharma transaction. With these positive results from the CHAPTER-3 study for the investigational drug deucrcitibant, the likelihood of future milestone payments of up to EUR 96.65 million from Royalty Pharma to BRAIN has also increased significantly. This milestone payment combined with the bright future perspective further enhances our solid financial position. We are financially and operationally in good shape to accelerate the development of our core business.”

The higher economic attractiveness of the agreement, resulting from the substantially improved prospects of success of the program, leads to a remeasurement of the liabilities arising from the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma in accordance with IFRS 9. This valuation effect results in a one-time, non-cash charge to the financial result in the P&L for the fiscal year 2025/26 and may amount to up to EUR 28 million. Over the entire term of the monetization agreement with Royalty Pharma, these initially negative accounting effects will, at a minimum, be fully offset.

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In the AG’s separate financial statements prepared in accordance with the accounting provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the one-time negative effects on financial income described above will not occur.

The Company continues to expect adjusted consolidated EBITDA to be around the break-even point in the current fiscal year.

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Contact

Martina Schuster, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6251 9331-69

E-Mail: martina.schuster@brainbio.com



BRAIN Biotech

The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company´s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals).

BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of € 49.6 million with around 280 employees. For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.

Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.

BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

BMC® and BEC® are EU word marks of BRAIN Biotech AG.