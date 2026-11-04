EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech and Syngenta form strategic cooperation applying synthetic biology to drive innovations in sustainable farming solutions
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EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG
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BRAIN Biotech and Syngenta form strategic cooperation applying synthetic biology to drive innovations in sustainable farming solutions
ZWINGENBERG, Germany, November 4, 2026 – BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading provider of specialized enzymes and innovative biosolutions for industry, and Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, join forces to accelerate the development of biologicals.
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The companies strategically combine BRAIN Biotech´s scientific expertise in synthetic biology with Syngenta’s global leadership in biologicals to support the development of next-generation agricultural solutions and address key challenges in sustainable farming.
BRAIN Biotech will contribute its advanced microbial strain development capabilities to support Syngenta’s research initiatives aimed at expanding the potential of novel biologicals. These nature-inspired tools shall complement traditional crop protection solutions and aim to enhance plant health, resilience and productivity.
“Partnering with a global leader like Syngenta underscores the importance of biological innovation for sustainable agriculture,” says Martin Langer, EVP at BRAIN Biotech. “We see this collaboration as a powerful way to combine our extensive industrial biotechnology toolset with Syngenta’s scale and field-driven insights to create solutions which positively impact farmers as well as the environment.”
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“At Syngenta, we believe agricultural innovation unlocks the next-generation of sustainable farming solutions and are committed to working with partners who share the same vision,” says Jérôme Cassayre, Syngenta’s Head Biologicals Research. “We’re excited to work with BRAIN Biotech to push back the boundaries of science in agricultural biologicals.”
BRAIN Biotech offers highly specialized microbiological services, including the identification and optimization of strains to produce enzymes and biomolecules. The company’s extensive portfolio of biotechnological methods and customer-oriented service are key to delivering innovative, next-generation solutions and products. These are now combined under the new industrial biotechnology brand BRAINBiocatalysts. Customers also get access to the BRAIN BioArchive, a collection of tens of thousands of unique microbial strains and can search for specific strains tailored to their applications.
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Contact Investor Relations and Media
Martina Schuster
Phone: +49 6251 9331-69
Email: martina.schuster@brainbio.com
BRAINBiocatalysts
BRAINBiocatalysts is the industrial biotechnology brand of the BRAIN Biotech Group. BRAINBiocatalysts combines expertise across discovery, development, scale-up and manufacturing to deliver scalable bio-based solutions for complex challenges and specialty applications. Its capabilities span enzyme discovery and development, microbial strain development, bioprocess development, application expertise and commercial manufacturing.
BRAINBiocatalysts brings together the capabilities of BRAIN Biotech AG, Biocatalysts Ltd., Breatec B.V., WeissBiotech GmbH and Biocatalysts Inc. The respective legal entities provide products and services and enter into contractual relationships with customers. For more information visit: www.brainbiocatalysts.com
BRAIN Biotech Group
The BRAIN Biotech Group develops and provides bio-based products and solutions for industry, with activities organized in two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals). BRAIN Biotech AG, the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In fiscal year 2024/25, the group generated revenue of €49.6 million with around 280 employees.
For more information, visit: www.brain-biotech-group.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management.
Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors.
BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brainbio.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107
|EQS News ID:
|2428236
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428236 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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