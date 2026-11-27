EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Branicks Group AG Allocates Acquisition Rights for New Subordinated Notes as Part of Green Bond Restructuring



27.11.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Branicks Group AG Allocates Acquisition Rights for New Subordinated Notes as Part of Green Bond Restructuring



Branicks Group AG repositions Green Bond Financing

Branicks extends and strengthens its long-term capital structure

Partial waiver of Green Bond principal in exchange for acquisition rights to long-term subordinated notes

New acquisition rights establish refinancing framework through 2038

Frankfurt am Main, November 27, 2026 - Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) has taken the next step in implementing the previously approved restructuring of its Green Bond due in 2026.

Werbung

This announcement is intended solely as a guide to the Acquisition Rights Notice published by Branicks Group AG on November 27, 2026, which is available on the Company's website and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com). Only the Acquisition Rights Notice is legally binding; in the event of any discrepancy, the Acquisition Rights Notice shall prevail.

As part of the transaction, the outstanding principal amount of the bond will be reduced from EUR 400 million to EUR 258.8 million. In consideration, existing bondholders will receive acquisition rights to acquire newly issued unsecured subordinated notes with an initial aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 157.5 million and a maturity date of September 30, 2038.

Acquisition rights will be credited to eligible bondholders' securities accounts on November 30, 2026 and may be exercised until December 11, 2026. Closing of the transaction is currently expected on December 16, 2026.

Werbung

Through this refinancing measure, Branicks is further extending the maturity profile of its liabilities and repositioning part of its capital structure into long-term subordinated financing.

For existing bondholders, the transaction results in a reduction of the current Green Bond principal amount while providing the opportunity to receive newly issued long-dated subordinated securities.

Allocation of Acquisition Rights

Eligible bondholders will receive acquisition rights to acquire newly issued 2026/2038 unsecured subordinated notes.

The subordinated notes will initially have an aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 157.5 million, bear interest at 15.0% per annum, and are expected to mature on September 30, 2038. Subject to the terms and conditions of the notes, interest may be paid quarterly in cash or capitalized at the election of the Company.

Acquisition rights will be credited on November 30, 2026 to eligible bondholders based on their holdings as of November 26, 2026. One new subordinated note may be acquired for every three acquisition rights.

The exercise period will run from November 30, 2026 through December 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CET. Investors should note that their custodian banks may impose earlier internal deadlines for the submission of exercise instructions.

Treatment of Unexercised Acquisition Rights

Holders of acquisition rights that are not exercised are entitled to participate in sale proceeds as described below.

The subordinated notes attributable to unexercised rights are expected to be offered for sale through the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Proceeds generated from such sales are intended to be distributed on a pro rata basis to holders of unexercised acquisition rights.

The amount of any such proceeds will only be determined following completion of the placement process and cannot be guaranteed.

Strategic Objective

Implementation of the overall transaction remains subject to completion of the previously approved amendments to the existing bond documentation. Closing is currently expected on December 16, 2026.

Through this transaction, Branicks seeks to extend its debt maturity profile and further optimize its capital structure on a sustainable long-term basis.

Key Risks and Conditions

Subordination and Lack of Security

Claims under the new subordinated notes will be unsecured and subordinated. In the event of insolvency or liquidation, holders of the subordinated notes will rank behind creditors whose claims are not subordinated as well as behind certain other subordinated creditors. Payments under the subordinated notes may also be restricted outside of insolvency proceedings.

No Assurance of Trading Liquidity or Sale Proceeds

There can be no assurance that an active or liquid market will develop for either the acquisition rights or the subordinated notes, nor that any particular trading price or sale proceeds will be achieved.

Closing Condition

The issuance, settlement and potential sale of the subordinated notes are subject to completion of the previously approved amendments to the existing bond. Closing is currently expected on December 16, 2026.

Restrictions on Shareholder Distributions

While any subordinated notes remain outstanding, the Company will be subject to certain restrictions, including limitations on dividend distributions, other shareholder distributions and share repurchases.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. It does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice. This announcement merely summarizes certain aspects of the Acquisition Rights Notice dated November 27, 2026 and is not exhaustive. The terms of the acquisition rights are governed exclusively by the Acquisition Rights Notice, which shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy.

