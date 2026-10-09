EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve all items on the agenda

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve all items on the agenda



09.10.2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST

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Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve all items on the agenda

Frankfurt am Main, October 9, 2026

Press Release

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting does not approve all items on the agenda

Frankfurt am Main, 9 October 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3, one of Germany’s leading listed property companies, held virtually today, approved only three out of the four resolutions proposed by the management with the required majorities. At today’s Annual General Meeting, the company did not adopt the management’s proposal regarding agenda item 4 (approval of consultancy agreements) by the required majority. In addition, supervisory board candidates Dr. Matthias Danne und Dr. Johannes Conradi state that they are not yet accepting their election to the Supervisory Board, but reserve the right to decline it. As a result, a key condition for the implementation of the restructuring concept announced in the ad hoc release dated 30 July 2026 has not been met. The Company is currently evaluating next steps and options. Should no solution be reached with the Company's key creditors, the Company's continued existence is at immediate risk. The Company will inform the capital market of further developments in a timely manner, in accordance with statutory obligations.

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Under agenda item 1, the Annual General Meeting approved the establishment of a so-called ‘two-tier LuxCo structure’ for the company and thereby gave its consent to a restructuring concept concerning significant parts of Branicks Group AG’s assets, consisting essentially of the contribution or transfer of direct and indirect shareholdings in several companies by means of contribution or transfer agreements yet to be concluded, for the purpose of contributing them to or transferring them to a LuxCo 1 or (in part by way of a further contribution or transfer) to a LuxCo 2a or LuxCo 2b.

Furthermore, at today’s annual shareholders’ meeting of Branicks Group AG, under agenda item 2, the shareholders resolved to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board and to amend Article 8, paragraph 1, of the Articles of Incorporation accordingly. In the future, the Supervisory Board will consist of only three members instead of five.

Under item 3 of the agenda, the Annual General Meeting elected the members of the Supervisory Board who had previously been appointed by the court, Dr Johannes Conradi and Dr Matthias Danne, to the company’s Supervisory Board until the end of the Annual General Meeting at which the discharge for the financial year 2030 is to be decided. However, in view of the General Meeting's rejection of agenda item 4, the candidates state that they are not yet accepting their election to the Supervisory Board, but reserve the right to decline it.

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Agenda item 4, regarding consulting agreements with BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH and MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH was not approved the Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, 55.19 % of the voting share capital of Branicks Group AG was represented.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com