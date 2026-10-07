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EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Maturity Extension of the EUR 400 Million Bond Implemented

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BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
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EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Bond
Branicks Group AG: Maturity Extension of the EUR 400 Million Bond Implemented

07.10.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Branicks Group AG: Maturity Extension of the EUR 400 Million Bond Implemented

Frankfurt am Main, October 07, 2026

Press Release

Maturity Extension of the EUR 400 Million Bond Implemented

Frankfurt am Main, October 7, 2026. Further to its announcement dated September 21, 2026, BRANICKS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) (the ‘Company’) announces that the amendments to the terms and conditions of its EUR 400,000,000 corporate bond (ISIN: XS2388910270; the ’Bond’), as resolved by the noteholders in the vote without a meeting held from August 15 to 17, 2026, were formally implemented on October 5, 2026, by supplementing the global certificate representing the Bond deposited with the clearing system. The maturity of the Bond has thus been extended to December 31, 2026; a further extension to March 31, 2027 under certain circumstances is possible.

Trading in the Bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange is expected to resume shortly.

As a next step, a further vote of the noteholders without a meeting on the comprehensive restructuring of the Bond with a comprehensive amendment of the terms and conditions of the Bond, including a further extension of the maturity until 2030, is scheduled to take place from October 17 to 19, 2026. The corresponding invitation to vote was published in the German Federal Gazette and on the Company’s website on October 2, 2026.

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The Company will inform the capital markets of the further progress of the restructuring in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

 

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

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In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 

 

 

 


07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
WKN: A1X3XX, A3MP5C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738
EQS News ID: 2411826

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411826  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle BRANICKS Group Aktie News

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11.07.23 DIC Asset Halten DZ BANK

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