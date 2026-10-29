EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Sonja Wärntges Steps down as CEO

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Branicks Group AG: Sonja Wärntges Steps down as CEO



29.10.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Branicks Group AG: Sonja Wärntges Steps down as CEO

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2026

Press Release

Branicks Group AG: Sonja Wärntges Steps Down as CEO

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2026. Sonja Wärntges, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) (“Branicks”), is stepping down as Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Branicks Group AG and will leave the Executive Board of Branicks Group AG by mutual agreement at the end of October 2026. Sonja Wärntges has been a member of the Executive Board since May 2013, initially as Chief Financial Officer, and has served as Chairwoman of the Executive Board since October 2017.

Starting in November 2026, the Executive Board will thus consist of Josef Schultheis, who, in addition to his role as Chief Restructuring Officer, will assume Ms. Wärntges’s previous responsibilities, and Johannes von Mutius as Chief Investment Officer.

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Sonja Wärntges said: “The past few years have been marked by successes, but also—most recently—by significant challenges. With the agreed-upon restructuring plan, we have reached an important milestone. That is why now is the right time to hand over responsibility. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Executive Board, and all employees for their cooperation, and I wish Branicks continued success.”

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman thanked Ms. Wärntges for her dedication during various phases of the company’s development and wished her all the best in her future endeavors, both personally and professionally.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

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The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com