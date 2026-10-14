EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Successful completion of the public share buyback offer with a total value of approx. €90 million

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Miscellaneous

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Successful completion of the public share buyback offer with a total value of approx. €90 million



14.10.2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Brockhaus Technologies AG: Successful completion of the public share buyback offer with a total value of approx. €90 million The share buyback offer was significantly oversubscribed and the announced buyback volume of approx. €90 million was fully utilised

BKHT is acquiring a total of 3,592,000 of its own shares; this corresponds to approx. 34.4% of the Company’s current share capital

The repurchased shares will be cancelled in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2026 Frankfurt am Main, October 14, 2026. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) has successfully completed its public share buyback offer. The offer covered the repurchase of up to 3,592,000 of its own shares at a price of €25.00 per share, with a total volume of approx. €90 million. A total of 7,788,102 shares were validly tendered to the Company by the expiry of the acceptance period on October 9, 2026 at 24:00 (CEST). The share buyback offer was therefore significantly oversubscribed.



The Company repurchased a total of 3,373,688 shares through the exercise of tender rights at a ratio of 3:1. A further 218,312 shares therefore remained available for repurchase in the final allocation, for which no tender rights were required. As the final allocation was oversubscribed (4,414,414 shares), the corresponding declarations of acceptance could only be taken into account on a pro rata basis. The allocation ratio for the final allocation is approx. 4.95%.



In total, Brockhaus Technologies has repurchased 3,592,000 of its own shares. This corresponds to approx. 34.4% of the Company’s current share capital.



The purchase price for the tendered and accepted shares is expected to be available in the respective custodian bank’s account with Clearstream by October 20, 2026. The timing of the credit to each shareholder’s account depends on their custodian bank. A total of 4,196,102 shares that were not accepted will be rebooked under the original ISIN DE000A2GSU42.



The shares repurchased under the share buyback offer will be cancelled following completion of settlement and fulfilment of the applicable requirements, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2026. As a result, the Company’s share capital will be reduced by the proportionate amount attributable to the cancelled shares.



“With this share buyback, we are implementing the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting and enabling our shareholders to benefit directly and substantially from the net proceeds from the successful disposals of Palas GmbH and the Bikeleasing Group. The approved balance sheet optimisation provides us with additional financial flexibility for strategic growth initiatives and potential further returns of capital to our shareholders in 2027,” comments Marco Brockhaus, founder and CEO of Brockhaus Technologies AG.



The sale of the approx. 52% stake in the Bikeleasing Group to DECATHLON PULSE was completed on June 30, 2026. The determination of the final purchase price is still pending and may result in adjustment payments.



The announcement of the final results of the public share buyback offer and further information on the offer are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com. The German version of the results announcement will also be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).



About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovation champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com.



Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com Werbung

14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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