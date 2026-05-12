EQS-News: CANCOM SE: CANCOM significantly increases operating profitability in Q1.26

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

CANCOM SE: CANCOM significantly increases operating profitability in Q1.26



13.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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CANCOM SE: CANCOM significantly increases operating profitability in Q1.26

Consolidated revenue amounted to € 407.0 million (Q1.25: € 410.5 million)

EBITDA improved significantly by 28.1 % to € 27.0 million

Treasury shares cancelled and capital reduction completed

Munich, Germany, 13 May 2026 – CANCOM SE significantly increased its operating profitability in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year. With revenue remaining virtually stable, the Group significantly improved all key earnings indicators. This was driven in particular by higher gross profit and continued disciplined cost control.

The CANCOM Group’s revenue in Q1.26 reached € 407.0 million (Q1.25: € 410.5 million). Thanks to a generally positive margin trend and strong demand for software – which, due to IFRS 15 accounting effects, is not reflected in revenue – gross profit reached € 174.7 million (Q1.25: € 169.2 million), corresponding to a gross profit margin of 42.7 %.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Cost discipline and the ongoing positive effects of the restructuring measures implemented in 2025 led to stable expenses in Q1.26. Overall, the CANCOM Group’s EBITDA rose significantly by 28.1 % to € 27.0 million (Q1.25: € 21.1 million), with an EBITDA margin of 6.6 % (Q1.25: 5.1 %). Similarly, EBITA rose very significantly by 69.2 % to € 13.2 million, and EBIT by 107.4 % to € 11.2 million in Q1.26.

Significant earnings growth in the Germany segment

In the Germany business segment, the CANCOM Group achieved a solid increase in revenue to € 265.4 million in Q1.26 (Q1.25: € 250.6 million). EBITDA rose very significantly to € 15.4 million (Q1.25: € 8.9 million), which is reflected in an improved EBITDA margin of 5.8 % compared with 3.5 % in the same quarter of the previous year. In the International business segment, revenue in Q1.26 stood at € 141.6 million (Q1.25: € 159.9 million). EBITDA amounted to € 11.6 million (Q1.25: € 12.2 million). Despite the lower revenue volume, the EBITDA margin improved to 8.2 % (Q1.25: 7.6 %).

“In the first quarter of 2026, we significantly increased our profitability and markedly improved the quality of our earnings. This demonstrates that our business model remains resilient even in a persistently challenging market environment. Our current strong order book underpins this development. Key factors in this were the consistent implementation of our cost and efficiency programme, as well as clear operational discipline,” said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Resilient balance sheet structure and confirmed outlook

Solid customer demand is also reflected in operating cash flow, which stood at € -60.0 million (Q1.25: € 3.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 106.6 million at the end of Q1.26.

Despite rising prices, particularly for infrastructure and storage components, demand remained stable in the first quarter. The healthy order book confirms this trend beyond the quarter and demonstrates that the CANCOM Group is performing well even under the ongoing challenging conditions.

Against this backdrop, and given the unchanged assessment of both the economic and sector-specific conditions, the Executive Board confirms the forecast for the 2026 financial year as published in the 2025 Annual Report:

CANCOM Group Forecast 2026 Revenue € 1,750 to € 1,850 million EBITDA € 110 to € 130 million EBITA € 55 to € 75 million

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About CANCOM

As a leading digital business provider and AI enabler, CANCOM supports companies, organisations and the public sector on their journey into the digital future. Its range of services and solutions encompasses both traditional IT solutions from a systems house and data-driven digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. With passion and technology, we support our customers’ digital evolution and help them reduce the complexity of their IT and develop new business models. To this end, we offer a comprehensive portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group’s offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Connectivity, Datacentre & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace, and includes services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, through planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions to significantly drive their business success.

The approximately 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group, with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as a strong partner network, ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company’s headquarters are in Munich. In 2025, CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros. The parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Lars Dannenberg

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

+49 89 54054 5371

lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

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