EQS-News: CANCOM SE publishes full set of Q3.26 figures
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EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
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CANCOM SE publishes full set of Q3.26 figures
Munich, Germany, 12 November 2026 – The CANCOM Group achieved consolidated revenue of € 412.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: € 423.9 million). This represents a decline of 2.8 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Gross profit amounted to € 162.3 million (Q3 2025: € 168.8 million), whilst the gross profit margin remained virtually stable at 39.4 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year (Q3 2025: 39.8 percent). EBITDA reached € 24.1 million (Q3 2025: € 27.1 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5.9 percent (Q3 2025: 6.4 percent). EBITA stood at € 10.8 million (Q3 2025: € 13.4 million).
Germany segment increases EBITDA in the third quarter
In the Germany business segment, revenue in the third quarter of 2026 stood at € 273.3 million (Q3 2025: € 280.0 million). EBITDA rose by 8.8 percent to € 14.5 million (Q3 2025: € 13.3 million), whilst the EBITDA margin improved to 5.3 percent (Q3 2025: 4.8 percent). In the International business segment, revenue amounted to € 138.7 million (Q3 2025: € 143.9 million). EBITDA reached € 9.7 million (Q3 2025: € 13.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.0 percent (Q3 2025: 9.6 percent).
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“The subdued demand dynamics and longer decision-making cycles among our customers had a greater impact on our revenue performance in the third quarter than expected. We are sticking to our profitability targets for the full year. Our focus remains on systematically capitalising on opportunities in our strategic business areas, strengthening our operational performance and consistently managing our cost structures,” said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Profitability improved significantly in the first nine months
In the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue amounted to € 1,187.9 million (9M 2025: € 1,227.7 million). Gross profit, at € 505.6 million, was slightly above the previous year’s figure (9M 2025: € 504.7 million). EBITDA rose by 14.9 percent to € 73.4 million (9M 2025: € 63.9 million), whilst the EBITDA margin improved by 1.0 percentage points to 6.2 percent. EBITA increased by 36.8 percent to € 32.3 million and EBIT by 59.2 percent to € 27.0 million.
Taking into account business performance in the first nine months and the prevailing market environment, the Executive Board refined its revenue outlook for the 2026 financial year on 26 October 2026. The forecasts for EBITDA and EBITA were confirmed. The Executive Board now expects the following performance:
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About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace. The portfolio is complemented by services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the deployment of IT infrastructures, through planning and integration, to support, managed services, and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise, which translates individual requirements into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions designed to significantly drive their business success.
The around 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2025. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
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12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|EQS News ID:
|2433186
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433186 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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