EQS-News: Cantourage Further Expands Its Leading Market Position: Premium Producer LOT420 Receives EU-GMP Certification

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Statement

Cantourage Further Expands Its Leading Market Position: Premium Producer LOT420 Receives EU-GMP Certification



29.10.2026 / 10:23 CET/CEST

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EU-GMP certification for craft cannabis producer: LOT420 is among the most sought-after suppliers in the European medical cannabis market.

Shorter delivery times, fresher products: LOT420’s cannabis flowers will reach European pharmacies even faster in the future.

Strategic competitive advantage: With the EU-GMP certification of another established premium producer, Cantourage strengthens its access to high-demand products and further consolidates its position in the European market.

Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter “Cantourage”, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) and Canadian cannabis producer LOT420 are deepening their partnership following LOT420’s successful EU-GMP certification. Cantourage once again supported the certification process as sponsor and will benefit from exclusive access to LOT420’s popular cannabis products in Europe for the coming years. Following the successful EU-GMP certification of cultivation partner Green Karat just a few weeks ago, this latest milestone further demonstrates Cantourage’s regulatory expertise and strengthens its supply chain across the company’s European target markets.

Based southeast of Montreal, LOT420 is an established premium supplier in the European medical cannabis market. The producer specializes in high-quality craft cannabis, focusing on small-batch cultivation of non-irradiated cannabis flowers and cultivation techniques refined over many years. Cantourage first introduced LOT420’s products to the European market in 2023, where the company has since established itself as one of the most respected brands in the medical cannabis sector.

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With LOT420’s EU-GMP certification, Cantourage is further strengthening its value chain and creating additional opportunities for importing dried cannabis flowers from Canada. As a result, LOT420’s premium flowers will be able to reach European pharmacies even faster after harvest. At the same time, shifting processing steps to EU-GMP-certified cultivation partners enables a more efficient cost structure, additional capacity and reduced operational risks. Cantourage is thus further expanding its position as a strategic partner for international premium producers seeking access to the European market.

“Together with us, LOT420 has become another long-standing partner to successfully achieve EU-GMP certification. The strong demand for LOT420’s products demonstrates just how important access to high-quality brands and products is to our market position. At the same time, by supporting our partners in obtaining certification, we are laying the foundation for more efficient supply chains, regulatory stability and further growth. This is another clear validation of our business model of enabling international cannabis producers to enter the European market as their regulatory and commercial partner,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Cantourage remains committed to systematically expanding its international network of EU-GMP-certified premium producers. The combination of strong partnerships, regulatory expertise and an increasingly flexible supply chain provides a solid foundation for further strengthening the company’s competitive position in Europe.

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About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to access the growing European medical cannabis market faster, more easily and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards. The Company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 – DE000A3DSV01 (ISIN).