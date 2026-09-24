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EQS-News: Change in Management at secunet: Dr Alexandra Heine succeeds Jessica Nospers as CFO

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EQS-News: secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Management at secunet: Dr Alexandra Heine succeeds Jessica Nospers as CFO

24.09.2026 / 12:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Change in Management at secunet: Dr Alexandra Heine succeeds Jessica Nospers as CFO

  • secunet continues its transformation with a new Chief Financial Officer
  • Dr Alexandra Heine to become Executive Board Member and CFO with effect from 1 January 2027
  •  

Essen, 24. September 2026: The Supervisory Board of secunet Security Networks AG has appointed Dr Alexandra Heine as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 January 2027. She succeeds Jessica Nospers, whose term on the Executive Board will end by mutual agreement on 30 September 2026.

“Over the past two and a half years, Jessica Nospers has played an active role in shaping secunet Security Networks AG and, in particular, has successfully further developed the finance function. In doing so, she has made a significant contribution to the company’s transformation and future viability. As the transformation progresses, secunet is now entering the next phase of its development. Against this backdrop, the finance department will be reorganised in terms of personnel,” said Dr Ralf Wintergerst, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of secunet Security Networks AG. “We would like to thank Jessica Nospers for her influential and dedicated work and wish her all the best for the future.”

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“We are delighted to have won Dr Alexandra Heine as CFO. We are convinced that, with her expertise and wide-ranging experience, she will drive secunet’s long-term development and thus bring exactly what is needed for a further successful transformation. I am very much looking forward to working with her,” said Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG.

Dr Alexandra Heine will join the Executive Board as CFO on 1 January 2027. Most recently, she served as CFO at Arvato Systems, where she helped shape the company’s ongoing growth phase and drove forward the digitalisation of processes. Prior to that, she held various management positions within the Bertelsmann Group. During the transition period, Marc-Julian Siewert will take on the CFO’s specific responsibilities. 

 

secunet – Protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company, ensuring that, in an increasingly interconnected world, public authorities, supranational institutions and critical infrastructure organisations can operate with confidence and effectiveness. secunet creates a holistic security ecosystem based on the principle of ‘Security by Design’. The combination of solutions, products and consultancy services for resilient digital infrastructures and architectures delivers the highest possible level of protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas where there are specific security requirements. With secunet’s security solutions, organisations can meet the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus drive forward their digital transformation. Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. Its clients include German federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies and other national and international organisations. The company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange and achieved a turnover of around 458.8 million euros in 2025. secunet is the IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security. Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

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24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1000
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com
Internet: www.secunet.com
ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200N3TQNVUCU8N039
EQS News ID: 2404852

 
End of News EQS News Service

2404852  24.09.2026 CET/CEST

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