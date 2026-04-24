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EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

28.04.26 19:15 Uhr
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

28.04.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board:
Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 28, 2026. Dirk Brüse, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Redcare Pharmacy, has stepped down from office today for personal reasons. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.

Michael Köhler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “Since joining our company in 2017, Dirk has played a key role in shaping the development of Redcare Pharmacy in various leadership positions. With his expertise in e-commerce and marketing, he has been instrumental in the company’s commercial success as well as its brand positioning and customer engagement. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”

The process for a succession has already been initiated. Until a successor has been found, CEO Olaf Heinrich will assume the CCO’s responsibilities. 

Dirk Brüse adds: “I would like to thank all my colleagues at Redcare Pharmacy for the trustful collaboration over the many years. I am grateful for our time together and for many things we have set in motion. I wish Redcare Pharmacy all the best and continued success.”

___

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.


28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300
Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20
E-mail: investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com
ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
WKN: A2AR94, A19Y072
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2317132

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317132  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

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Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
09.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
09.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.04.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.03.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
07.01.2026Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
17.12.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) NeutralUBS AG
25.04.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
06.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
30.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
29.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
03.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG

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