EQS-News: Change in the Management Board
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EQS-News: Tradegate AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
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Berlin, 10 September 2026
Our long-standing member of the Management Board, Mr Thorsten Commichau, has, for personal reasons, expressed a wish to terminate his Management Board contract early and has entered into a termination agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 October 2026. Mr Commichau has held various positions within the company for 26 years and was appointed to the Management Board on 1 January 2006.
Since 2000, Mr Commichau has played a key role in the establishment and further development of what is now the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange. The company owes him a debt of immense gratitude.
Also, with effect from 1 October 2026, Mr Andreas Adam will join the Tradegate AG team as General Authorised Representative and Chief Technology Officer. Mr Adam has many years’ professional experience as a CIO or CTO in sectors relevant to Tradegate AG and most recently served as CIO for SCHUFA Holding AG for five years.
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About Tradegate AG
Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.
Contact: Investor and Public Relations
Catherine Hughes
Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145
Email: chughes@tradegate.de
10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tradegate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 119
|10711 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 89 606 144
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 89 606 134
|E-mail:
|htimm@tradegate.de
|Internet:
|www.tradegate.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005216907
|WKN:
|521690
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299007BIE0JSIBS4K52
|EQS News ID:
|2397554
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2397554 10.09.2026 CET/CEST
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