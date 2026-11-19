EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Change in the takeover offer for the Berentzen Group: Sazerac increases offer price to EUR 6.65 per share – minimum acceptance threshold removed



19.11.2026 / 15:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release No. 17/2026

Change in the takeover offer for the Berentzen Group

Sazerac increases offer price to EUR 6.65 per share – minimum acceptance threshold removed

Haselünne, November 19, 2026 – Sacerac Germany Holding GmbH, a subsidiary of Sazerac Company, Inc., headquartered in the USA, has adjusted its ongoing voluntary public takeover offer for all shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), and has raised the offer price from EUR 5.55 to EUR 6.65 per share. This represents a premium of approximately 101% on the unaffected, volume-weighted average share price on XETRA during the three months preceding September 16, 2026. At the same time, the minimum acceptance threshold (previously 50% of all shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft plus one share) has been eliminated.

“As members of the Executive Board, we had previously stated, together with the Supervisory Board, that we very much welcome Sazerac’s interest in our group,” explain Oliver Schwegmann and Ralf Brühöfner, members of the Berentzen Group’s Executive Board, together, and continue: “We are delighted that the offer price is becoming even more attractive from a shareholder’s perspective.”

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In their joint reasoned statement of November 3, 2026, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board had recommended that shareholders accept the offer. Pursuant to their legal obligations, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will issue and publish a further joint reasoned statement regarding the change to the offer in the coming days.

As a result of the amendment to the terms of the offer, the acceptance period for the takeover offer has been extended by two weeks. It will now end at midnight (CET) on December 4, 2026. Shareholders wishing to accept the offer must contact their respective custodian bank to tender their shares. The newly set price will be paid for all shares already tendered.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

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Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communication & Strategy

Tel. +49 (0) 5961 502 215

pr@berentzen.de

www.berentzen-gruppe.de