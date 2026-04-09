EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG increases its 7.00 % bearer bond 2025/2030 by EUR 10 million to a total volume of EUR 82 million – framework allows increases up to EUR 100 million
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EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
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CHAPTERS Group AG (“CHAPTERS”) has successfully completed a tap issue of its bearer bond 2025/2030 (ISIN DE000A4DFK32, WKN A4DFK3) via a private placement with a volume of EUR 10 million, increasing the total outstanding amount to EUR 82 million.
The bonds are unsecured and bear a fixed coupon of 7.00 % p.a., payable semi-annually on 8 February and 8 August. They were issued at par on 8 August 2025 and will be redeemed at par on 8 August 2030.
The issuance is structured as a framework facility of up to EUR 100 million. CHAPTERS may therefore issue additional notes with identical terms (“tap issues”) and consolidate them with the existing series. The tap was issued at 97%.
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Application has been filed for the inclusion of the additional notes in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313436
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313436 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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