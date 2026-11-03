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EQS-News: Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals business

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EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Restructure of Company
Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals business

03.11.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals business

Munich, November 3, 2026 – Cherry SE has decided on the next measures of its transformation program Blossom. Following solid margin improvements in recent quarters, the company is now fundamentally restructuring its Peripherals business to return it to sustainable profitability. As part of this, Cherry will simplify its organization and reduce the number of jobs.

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, Cherry SE increased its Group gross margin by 7.4 percentage points in the first nine months of 2026 and improved adjusted Group EBITDA to EUR -6.9 million (9M 2025: EUR -11.9 million). Group revenue declined to EUR 58.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 70.7 million), mainly due to the deliberate reduction of stock-in-channel in the Peripherals business. For this lower revenue level, the structures of this business remain too complex and too costly. At the same time, the market environment remains challenging.

Cherry is actively addressing these issues with its previously announced transformation program Blossom. In addition to four growth initiatives in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions and in the Security & Industry product segment, the program includes a fundamental redesign of the cost structure. One of its goals is a leaner organization with fewer layers and clear ownership that fits today’s revenue level, enables greater efficiency and frees up funds for investment in growth areas. This includes a reduction in jobs, which Cherry will implement in line with local law and in close consultation with employee representatives. With the new target organization, the Peripherals business is expected to be operationally profitable from 2027.

Rogier Volmer, CEO of Cherry SE: “We have improved our margins and reduced our costs, but this is not yet enough to become sustainably profitable. That is why we are now taking the next, necessary step. We deeply regret that it also costs jobs. With a more focused organization, we are laying the foundation for growth in our Peripherals business again.”

Separately, the Digital Health & Solutions business continues to develop positively, increasing its revenue by around 37% to EUR 8.9 million in the first half of 2026. The sale process for this business is continuing as planned.
About Cherry
Cherry SE (ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9) is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit: https://ir.cherry.de/en
Contact
Cherry SE
Viona Brandt
Investor Relations
P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich
T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 898
E: ir@cherry.de         

 

03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
WKN: A41YFJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444
EQS News ID: 2426990

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2426990  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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