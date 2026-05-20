EQS-News: Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Astrid Fontaine’s contract extended

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Astrid Fontaine’s contract extended



22.05.2026 / 17:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, Germany | May 22, 2026 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG resolved to reappoint Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schaeffler AG, for a further term of five years until December 31, 2031.

Dr. Astrid Fontaine has been with the Schaeffler Group since January 2024. Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said: “Through her work over the past two and a half years, Dr. Astrid Fontaine has provided important impetus to positioning the HR function of the Schaeffler Group, with its now 110,000 employees, for the future. The Supervisory Board is convinced that she will continue to successfully support the company’s transformation. Also on behalf of my fellow Supervisory Board members, I wish Dr. Astrid Fontaine all the best and continued success in this important role.”

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

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