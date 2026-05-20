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EQS-News: Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Astrid Fontaine’s contract extended

22.05.26 17:18 Uhr
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Astrid Fontaine’s contract extended

22.05.2026 / 17:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Astrid Fontaine’s contract extended

Herzogenaurach, Germany | May 22, 2026 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG resolved to reappoint Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schaeffler AG, for a further term of five years until December 31, 2031.

Dr. Astrid Fontaine has been with the Schaeffler Group since January 2024. Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said: “Through her work over the past two and a half years, Dr. Astrid Fontaine has provided important impetus to positioning the HR function of the Schaeffler Group, with its now 110,000 employees, for the future. The Supervisory Board is convinced that she will continue to successfully support the company’s transformation. Also on behalf of my fellow Supervisory Board members, I wish Dr. Astrid Fontaine all the best and continued success in this important role.”

 

Forward-looking statements and projections

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Schaeffler assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Recipients of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only reflect the situation as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

 

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany’s most innovative companies.

 

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke
Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs  
Schaeffler AG
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 8901
axel.luedeke@schaeffler.com
 		 Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Schaeffler AG 
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 88125
heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
 
Christina Weiler
Head of Communications HR
Schaeffler AG 
Herzogenaurach, Germany
+49 9132 82 30276
christina.weiler@schaeffler.com
 
 

22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0100
WKN: SHA010
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2332504

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332504  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

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