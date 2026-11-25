EQS-News: Circus Enters the UK; Meta Launches CA-1 in London
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EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Expansion
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Circus Enters the UK; Meta Launches CA-1 in London
Munich, November 25, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, today announces the deployment of its first CA-1 system in the UK at Meta’s (NASDAQ: META) London office.
Just over a year after the initial CA-1 robot launch at Meta's Munich office, Circus expands its customer relationship with Meta, one of its first enterprise customers, from Germany to the UK.
At the London office, the CA-1 will offer employees an on-demand meal option, fully integrated into the existing food offering. The patented system combines robotics, AI and proprietary software to autonomously prepare fresh meals around the clock, ensuring consistent availability and quality.
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"Meta growing with us from Germany to London is a strong validation of the scalability and maturity of our technology. The UK is a key market for expanding our footprint across Europe as a category leader in food robotics," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder & CEO of Circus.
The UK launch marks Circus' entry into one of Europe's largest food service markets. It follows the recent launch in the UAE and brings the company's total footprint to 9 countries to date.
ABOUT CIRCUS
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply, on a mission to fuel humanity.
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IR KONTAKT
Elena Coles
25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|EQS News ID:
|2442046
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442046 25.11.2026 CET/CEST
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