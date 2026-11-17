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Cleaning up space: OHB awarded EUR 102 million contract by ESA for Europe’s first active space debris removal mission



17.11.2026 / 16:44 CET/CEST

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Werbung Cleaning up space: OHB awarded EUR 102 million contract by ESA for Europe’s first active space debris removal mission



Bremen, November 17, 2026. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is becoming increasingly congested as the amount of space debris continues to grow. Thousands of defunct satellites and millions of debris fragments orbit Earth, increasing the risk of collisions. With the ClearSpace-1 mission (CS-1), Europe aims to demonstrate for the first time how a satellite can be captured and safely removed from orbit in a controlled manner. For this pioneering mission, the European Space Agency (ESA) has selected OHB System AG as prime contractor. The contract, valued at more than €102 million, was signed today at Space Tech Expo Bremen.



"We are delighted by ESA's confidence in us and by the award of the ClearSpace-1 contract," says Chiara Pedersoli, Chief Executive Officer of OHB System AG. "This mission represents an important milestone for OHB and for the European space sector. Together with our partners, we will take on a challenge that has never been accomplished in this form in space: the autonomous capture and controlled removal of a defunct satellite. In doing so, we are making an important contribution to the safety of future space missions."



“ESA’s Space Safety program is committed to enabling and demonstrating market-oriented technologies for a circular economy in space. ClearSpace-1 paves the way to remove large non-functional objects from Earth orbit. Making active debris removal a viable option is crucial to enabling future policies and regulations that support sustainability in space,” said Rolf Densing, Director of Operations at ESA.



He added: “With ClearSpace-1, built under OHB System’s leadership, we will demonstrate for the first time how a spacecraft can approach, capture and safely bring down an unprepared and uncooperative satellite for re-entry into the atmosphere, while cleaning up one of our own satellites in the process.”



As part of the mission, an industrial consortium led by OHB will develop a servicing spacecraft that will autonomously rendezvous with ESA's PROBA-1 technology satellite after the end of its operational life. Using optical and radio-frequency sensors, the spacecraft will determine the target's attitude, rotation and relative motion, safely approach it, and capture the satellite using a specially developed capture mechanism. The two spacecraft will then be guided to a controlled atmospheric re-entry.



Enhancing space safety



ClearSpace-1 is among Europe's most ambitious initiatives in the fields of in-orbit servicing and active debris removal. As PROBA-1 was not designed to support rendezvous and capture operations and cannot actively cooperate with the servicing spacecraft, the approach, navigation and capture sequence must be performed largely autonomously. The mission will therefore demonstrate key technologies that are expected to play an important role in ensuring the safe use of Earth's orbital environment in the future.



The mission is based on a comprehensive redesign of the original ClearSpace-1 concept. After the initially selected target object, a VESPA payload adapter, was damaged in 2023 following a collision with space debris, the mission was refocused on ESA's PROBA-1 satellite. The pre-development phase was successfully completed in March 2025. The mission launch is currently planned for 2030.



European teamwork at its best



As prime contractor, OHB System AG is leading a highly specialized European industrial team. Key partners include the in-orbit servicing company ClearSpace, which has conducted the extensive preparatory work underpinning the mission, Deimos Engenharia S.A. and OHB subsidiary OHB Sweden. Together, the companies are combining their expertise in mission design, autonomous navigation, rendezvous and capture technologies, and spacecraft development to deliver Europe's first active space debris removal mission. They signed a letter of intent for their collaboration at Space Tech Expo.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

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