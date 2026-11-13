EQS-News: clearvise increases Revenue and Earnings in the third quarter and confirms 2026 full-year forecast

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

clearvise increases Revenue and Earnings in the third quarter and confirms 2026 full-year forecast



13.11.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung clearvise increases Revenue and Earnings in the third quarter and confirms 2026 full-year forecast Consolidated revenue rises to EUR 32.5 million (prior year: EUR 30.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA reaches EUR 22.0 million (prior year: EUR 19.1 million)

Financial liabilities reduced by a net amount of EUR 9.2 million

Continued strategic focus on capital allocation and optimization: construction and development of solar projects; battery storage projects under development to complement existing solar plants

Review of the divestiture of non-strategic investments

Forecast for fiscal year 2026 confirmed Frankfurt, 13 November 2026 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, released its results for the third quarter of 2026 today. The third quarter continues the successful trend of the fiscal year. The company is consistently advancing its strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio and disciplined capital allocation.



Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “The first nine months of 2026 show an overall positive development. We have generated more electricity, increased our operating profit, and further strengthened our balance sheet. Our strategic focus remains on optimizing the portfolio through disciplined capital allocation, operational effectiveness, and hedging against electricity price fluctuations. We are therefore well on track to achieve our goals for 2026.”



In the first nine months, clearvise generated consolidated revenue, including compensation payments for curtailments and redispatch measures, of EUR 32.5 million (9M 2025: EUR 30.3 million). EBITDA, adjusted for special items, reached EUR 22.0 million (9M 2025: EUR 19.1 million). The company was able to benefit from higher electricity prices; however, the majority of revenues continues to be secured through tariffs and power purchase agreements (PPAs). The equity ratio stood at 36.8% as of the reporting date (December 31, 2025: 35.4%). Electricity production increased to 395 GWh, taking compensated outages into account (9M 2025: 361 GWh).



Consistent implementation of the corporate strategy

To strengthen the balance sheet structure, financial liabilities were reduced by a net amount of EUR 9.2 million in the first nine months. At the same time, the company continues to pursue the construction and development of solar projects. In Italy, the Tezze project is expected to go online in the first quarter of 2027, while the development phase of the Tamarigi and Turetta projects has been completed. In France, preparations are underway for the construction of the first phase of the La Chatre project. In addition, clearvise is developing battery storage projects to be installed at existing solar plants. The goal is to market the generated energy more flexibly and to bridge periods of negative electricity prices. In addition, the sale of non-strategic investments is being continuously reviewed. The sale of the portfolio of several rooftop systems has already been partially implemented and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



Share buyback program

The Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2026, authorized the Executive Board to purchase the company’s own shares. The company intends to implement the share buyback program based on this authorization as soon as sufficient funds are available that are not required for further investments in the portfolio. The Executive Board will determine the start date, scope, and structure of the program, taking into account the liquidity situation and market conditions. The start of the program will be announced separately and in accordance with legal requirements.



Forecast for fiscal year 2026 confirmed

Based on business performance in the first nine months, the Executive Board confirms the full-year forecast for 2026. The Company expects consolidated revenue, including compensation payments for curtailments and redispatch measures, of EUR 44.2 to 46.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 26.7 to 28.7 million, and annual electricity production of 554 to 584 GWh.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Werbung Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Alexander Neblung Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70 Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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