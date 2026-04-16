EQS-News: clearvise optimizes portfolio by capitalizing on favorable market conditions: Successful sale of small-scale PV division

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Disposal

clearvise optimizes portfolio by capitalizing on favorable market conditions: Successful sale of small-scale PV division



23.04.2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung clearvise optimizes portfolio by capitalizing on favorable market conditions: Successful sale of small-scale PV division Frankfurt, 23 April 2026 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, has sold a portfolio of 13 small-scale photovoltaic systems with a total rated capacity of approximately 8.6 MW. With this sale, clearvise is divesting itself of a strategically non-relevant fringe segment and consistently aligning its portfolio with larger wind and solar parks. The buyer is GSP GmbH, an investor from Baden-Württemberg specializing in investment tax credit (IAB) models. The sold portfolio consists primarily of rooftop systems and accounts for only about 2.2% of clearvise’s total portfolio.



“With this sale, we are reducing the operational complexity of our portfolio and focusing more closely on assets that align with our YieldCo profile in terms of operational efficiency,” says Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG. “The sold assets accounted for only a small portion of our total portfolio, demonstrated comparatively low profitability, and were associated with comparatively high administrative costs. In GSP, we have found a specialized partner that is ideally positioned to unlock the potential of this rooftop portfolio.”



Focus on larger wind and solar plants

clearvise focuses on electricity generation through a diversified European portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. By selling its smaller photovoltaic plants, the company is taking advantage of favorable market conditions to strategically optimize its portfolio. Demand from IAB-motivated investors for smaller photovoltaic plants is currently high, enabling clearvise to achieve an attractive selling price. By reducing operating costs by EUR 0.2 million per year, the sale directly contributes to improving liquidity and the operating margin. The majority of the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt.



Ongoing review of the portfolio strategy

The sale of the small-scale PV division is part of the company’s strategic refocusing. The company continuously evaluates its existing investments in terms of their economic viability, alignment with corporate strategy, and compliance with established profitability requirements. In this context, the company regularly explores opportunities for the strategic divestment of individual projects. These projects include the French PV park “La Chatre.” To this end, the company is in discussions with a broad range of potential market participants to realize the best possible value for shareholders. The goal of every portfolio adjustment is to optimize the core portfolio, increase profitability, and concentrate resources on attractive onshore wind and solar parks as well as battery storage projects.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Alexander Neblung Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70 Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

Wer­bung Wer­bung 23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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