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EQS-News: clearvise strengthens earnings security through new power purchase agreements on favorable terms

15.04.26 08:48 Uhr
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EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Contract
clearvise strengthens earnings security through new power purchase agreements on favorable terms

15.04.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise strengthens earnings security through new power purchase agreements on favorable terms

Frankfurt, 15 April 2026 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), a renewable energy producer, has signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) on attractive terms for a total of five wind and solar farms. The agreements increase the stability of future cash flows and thus support the company’s long-term dividend strategy. At the same time, they reflect the attractive market environment for power contracts.

The newly signed PPAs cover the German solar parks Klettwitz Nord (90 MW), Alsweiler (10 MW), Lohne (8.6 MW), and Triticum (16.8 MW), as well as the Irish wind farm Glenough (35 MW), with terms ranging from nine to twelve months.

The additional revenue generated during the respective contract periods will result in an extra contribution to earnings of over EUR 0.7 million compared to the previous budget assumptions. These positive effects stem from the current conditions in the European electricity market as well as an active marketing strategy.

Bernhard Gierke, CEO of clearvise AG, explains: “The recent contract signings demonstrate that we are able to capitalize on market opportunities quickly and effectively while simultaneously increasing the stability of our revenue. This ensures predictable cash flows and allows us to share the benefits of rising electricity prices with our shareholders. We continue to monitor the market situation closely so that we can act again when future opportunities arise.”

This development underscores clearvise’s positioning as a producer of renewable energy within the YieldCo strategy. The focus is now on stabilizing operational performance and continuously strengthening the foundation for a reliable and long-term dividend track record.
About clearvise
clearvise AG is a producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

The company focuses on the profitable operation of its portfolio and, as a YieldCo, pursues an active dividend strategy. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

 
Contact

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
  Alexander Neblung
Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 70
Email: ir@clearvise.com Email: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308522

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308522  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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