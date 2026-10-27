EQS-News: Commerzbank’s SREP capital requirements also reduced for 2027
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EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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In the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank (ECB) has determined the bank-specific capital requirements for the Commerzbank Group in 2027. The additional own funds requirement for Pillar 2 (P2R) has been reduced by 5 basis points to 2.10% of total capital. Of which at least 1.18% must be covered with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. The SREP decision will replace the previous one, with effect from 1 January 2027.
“The fact that our capital requirements have now been reduced for the second year in a row reflects the continued strength and stability of our business model. Our profitable growth path and disciplined risk management continue to pay off. A comfortable buffer to the MDA threshold puts us in a strong position to continue providing reliable growth financing while maintaining our capital return policy,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank.
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As of 30 June 2026, the pro forma CET1 requirement for Commerzbank on Group level amounts to 10.26 % of risk-weighted assets (MDA threshold) when applying the requirements of the current SREP decision, representing a reduction of 0.03%. The requirement consists of the CET1 minimum requirement of 4.5%, the reduced P2R requirement of 1.18%, the unchanged capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, and the unchanged capital buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions of 1.25%. It also includes the countercyclical capital buffer of currently 0.77% and the sectoral systemic risk buffer of currently 0.06%.
The requirement to maintain additional own funds for the leverage ratio (Pillar 2 requirement for the risk of excessive leverage – P2R-LR), which has been in place since 2023, remains unchanged at 0.1%. The resulting leverage ratio requirement of 3.1% is met by a leverage ratio of 4.3% as of June 2026.
As part of its “Momentum” strategy until 2030, Commerzbank continues to aim for a CET1 ratio of 13.5%. The Bank’s CET1 ratio stood at 14.4% at the end of June 2026.
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27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|E-mail:
|newsroom@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|EQS News ID:
|2423030
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2423030 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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