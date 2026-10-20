DAX 25.119 -0,8%ESt50 6.087 -0,9%MSCI World 4.913 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,79 +0,4%Nas 26.431 +1,1%Bitcoin 72.668 -0,5%Euro 1,1211 -0,0%Öl 111,3 +1,6%Gold 4.123 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Correction of a release from 20/10/2026, 10:34 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG: Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
0.36 EUR 0.03 EUR 7.85 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate
Correction of a release from 20/10/2026, 10:34 CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG: Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring

20.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Branicks Group AG: Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2026

Press Release

Creditors Vote to Extend Maturity and Pave the Way for Restructuring

    Creditors vote 99% in favor of restructuring their securities
    Restructuring plan is set to take effect by the end of 2026
    The company terminates consulting agreements with members of the supervisory board

Werbung

Frankfurt am Main, October 20, 2026. Branicks Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4 and DE000A41YEE3) (the “Company”) announces that the holders of the corporate bond in the amount of 400 million euros, originally due in 2026, have voted in favor of a restructuring of the Company’s liabilities with 99% of the votes cast. In doing so, they have also endorsed the financial restructuring plan developed by the Company for Branicks.

The restructuring of liabilities arising from bonds, promissory note loans, and registered bonds sets September 30, 2030, as the new maturity date for a total of 375 million euros, and September 30, 2038, for an additional 220 million euros.

“Our creditors’ vote is a sign of confidence in our restructuring plan. With the time we've gained, we can now refocus fully on our business and use our resources and expertise to capitalize on opportunities in what remains a challenging market for us,” said Josef Schultheis, Chief Restructuring Officer at Branicks Group AG.   

Werbung

Following the creditors’ decision, a number of technical requirements for implementation still need to be clarified in the coming weeks. The goal is for the company’s restructuring plan to take effect by the end of the 2026 fiscal year, or by March 31, 2027, at the latest.

The Company further announces that it has terminated, by mutual agreement, the consulting agreements with MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH and BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH, whose managing directors are Supervisory Board members Dr. Matthias Danne and Dr. Johannes Conradi, respectively. MDC Matthias Danne Consulting GmbH and BLACKLAKE Management Partners GmbH have notified the company that they have each entered into service agreements with a company financed by the creditors.

 

 

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 


20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
WKN: A1X3XX, A3MP5C
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738
EQS News ID: 2418752

 
End of News EQS News Service

2418752  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle BRANICKS Group Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-News: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 20.10.2026, 10:34 Uhr CET/CEST - Branicks Group AG: Gläubiger stimmen für Laufzeitverlängerung und ebnen Weg für Restrukturierung
EQS GroupEQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Gläubiger stimmen für Laufzeitverlängerung und ebnen Weg für Restrukturierung
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Einigung mit wesentlichen Gläubigern über Umsetzung des Sanierungskonzepts; Dr. Danne und Dr. Conradi nehmen Wahl in Aufsichtsrat an
Werbung - BRANICKS Group-Aktie für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei finanzen.net zero
EQS GroupEQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung stimmt nicht allen Tagesordnungspunkten zu
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: Branicks Group AG: Tagesordnungspunkt vier auf außerordentlicher Hauptversammlung abgelehnt
Werbung

BRANICKS Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für BRANICKS Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
21.09.23 DIC Asset Reduce Baader Bank
04.08.23 DIC Asset Kaufen SRC Research GmbH
03.08.23 DIC Asset Reduce Baader Bank
14.07.23 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
11.07.23 DIC Asset Halten DZ BANK

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.