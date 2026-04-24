EQS-News: CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague
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EQS-News: CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
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CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria
FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna
UID: ATU 37681807
Data Processing Register No. 0607274
Press Release – Corporate News
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CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague
CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe” or “the Company”) has completed the sale of a historic building at Na Príkope 14 in Prague.
Na Príkope 14 has been owned by CPI Europe since 2006 and ranks among the most significant mixed-use office and retail properties in the historic centre of Prague with approximately 17,200 sqm of total lettable area. The property was sold on attractive market terms after CPI Europe improved the tenant mix, refurbished the premises and maximised the building’s potential.
The retail space was initially occupied by Hamleys and subsequently by The Playground, which ceased operations earlier this year. In autumn, the premises will welcome a new flagship store for a renowned fashion retailer. Additional tenants include the law firm White & Case and a Lidl supermarket. The property meets high standards of sustainability and quality, as confirmed by an LEED Platinum certification.
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“The story of Na Príkope 14 demonstrates how active management can create an attractive property for those seeking a long-term and conservative investment opportunity. With this sale, we have completed the investment cycle for this property,” said Pavel Mechura, Executive Board member of CPI Europe.
The sale of Na Príkope 14 was the second disposal of more than €100 million completed by the Company during the month of April. CPI Europe plans to use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt along with further investment in new developments, particularly the expansion of STOP SHOP retail parks in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company is currently developing four retail parks in Croatia, with more planned across Serbia, Hungary and Croatia for 2027–2028.
For additional information contact:
Simone Korbelius
communications@cpi-europe.com
28.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2316810
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316810 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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