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EQS-News: CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague

28.04.26 12:31 Uhr
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EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague

28.04.2026 / 12:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

 

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

UID: ATU 37681807

Data Processing Register No. 0607274

 

Press Release – Corporate News 
Vienna, 28 April 2026

 

CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague

 

CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe” or “the Company”) has completed the sale of a historic building at Na Príkope 14 in Prague.

Na Príkope 14 has been owned by CPI Europe since 2006 and ranks among the most significant mixed-use office and retail properties in the historic centre of Prague with approximately 17,200 sqm of total lettable area. The property was sold on attractive market terms after CPI Europe improved the tenant mix, refurbished the premises and maximised the building’s potential.

The retail space was initially occupied by Hamleys and subsequently by The Playground, which ceased operations earlier this year. In autumn, the premises will welcome a new flagship store for a renowned fashion retailer. Additional tenants include the law firm White & Case and a Lidl supermarket. The property meets high standards of sustainability and quality, as confirmed by an LEED Platinum certification.

“The story of Na Príkope 14 demonstrates how active management can create an attractive property for those seeking a long-term and conservative investment opportunity. With this sale, we have completed the investment cycle for this property,” said Pavel Mechura, Executive Board member of CPI Europe.

The sale of Na Príkope 14 was the second disposal of more than €100 million completed by the Company during the month of April. CPI Europe plans to use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt along with further investment in new developments, particularly the expansion of STOP SHOP retail parks in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company is currently developing four retail parks in Croatia, with more planned across Serbia, Hungary and Croatia for 2027–2028.

 

For additional information contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Simone Korbelius

communications@cpi-europe.com
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com


For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
Follow us on LinkedIn

 


28.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090
E-mail: Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
Internet: http://cpi-europe.com/
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2316810

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316810  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

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