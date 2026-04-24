EQS-News: CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague



28.04.2026 / 12:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

UID: ATU 37681807

Data Processing Register No. 0607274

Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 28 April 2026

Wer­bung Wer­bung

CPI Europe AG – sale of historic building in Prague

CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe” or “the Company”) has completed the sale of a historic building at Na Príkope 14 in Prague.

Na Príkope 14 has been owned by CPI Europe since 2006 and ranks among the most significant mixed-use office and retail properties in the historic centre of Prague with approximately 17,200 sqm of total lettable area. The property was sold on attractive market terms after CPI Europe improved the tenant mix, refurbished the premises and maximised the building’s potential.

The retail space was initially occupied by Hamleys and subsequently by The Playground, which ceased operations earlier this year. In autumn, the premises will welcome a new flagship store for a renowned fashion retailer. Additional tenants include the law firm White & Case and a Lidl supermarket. The property meets high standards of sustainability and quality, as confirmed by an LEED Platinum certification.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

“The story of Na Príkope 14 demonstrates how active management can create an attractive property for those seeking a long-term and conservative investment opportunity. With this sale, we have completed the investment cycle for this property,” said Pavel Mechura, Executive Board member of CPI Europe.

The sale of Na Príkope 14 was the second disposal of more than €100 million completed by the Company during the month of April. CPI Europe plans to use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt along with further investment in new developments, particularly the expansion of STOP SHOP retail parks in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company is currently developing four retail parks in Croatia, with more planned across Serbia, Hungary and Croatia for 2027–2028.

For additional information contact:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Simone Korbelius

communications@cpi-europe.com

investor.relations@cpi-europe.com



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