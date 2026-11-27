EQS-News: CPI Europe announces unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2026
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EQS-News: CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
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CPI Europe AG
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CPI Europe closed the first three quarters of 2026 with sound operating performance, thus confirming the effectiveness of the strategic portfolio adjustment which began in 2025. Rental income rose to €437.4 million, supported, in particular, by the acquisition of the Czech residential property portfolio CPI BYTY in November 2025 and by a year-on-year increase of 3.1% in like-for-like rental income. The results of operations increased to €327.7 million.
High quality property portfolio
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CPI Europe’s property portfolio included 354 assets with a combined value of €8,607.0 million and 3.7 million sqm of rentable space as of 30 September 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.4% and the gross return 6.9%.
Robust balance sheet
The IFRS book value per share rose to €34.19. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €38.56 at the end of September 2026 and reflected the net profit recorded for the first three quarters of 2026.
The interim financial report by CPI Europe as of 30 September 2026 is available on the company’s website under cpi-europe.com.
Results notification as of 30 September 2026 by S IMMO AG
Total revenues amounted to €231.5 million and reflected last year’s sales of hotel properties. Gross rental income was nearly stable at €165.7 million, and net business income amounted to €142.7 million. The underlying rental business remained solid. Net revaluation gains improved to €8.4 million. Net profit for the first three quarters of 2026 equalled €80.2 million and was influenced, above all, by a decline in EBIT, higher net finance costs and an increase in tax expense.
S IMMO’s results notification as of 30 September 2026 is available on the company’s website under simmoag.at.
For additional information contact:
S IMMO AG
27.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|EQS News ID:
|2443608
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443608 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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