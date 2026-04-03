EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders



28.05.2026 / 18:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 28 May 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The annual general meeting (the “AGM”) and the extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the “Company”) were held today in Luxembourg. At both meetings, approximately 89.91 % of the voting rights were present or presented.

AGM

The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. The AGM approved the Company's remuneration report for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint with immediate effect the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2028: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, David Greenbaum, Mirela Cova?a, Omar Sattar, and Zdenek Havelka. David Greenbaum, Zdenek Havelka and Pavel Mechura were appointed with immediate effect as the managing directors of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2028. The AGM also re-appointed with immediate effect Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2027.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company.

EGM

The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 1,920,103.09 by means of cancellation of 192,010,309 shares held in treasury by the Company. The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company’s articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM.

The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 82,445,937.16 represented by 8,244,593,716 ordinary shares with par value of EUR 0.01. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights amounts to 8,244,593,716 as at 28 May 2026.

The EGM further resolved to introduce a new authorised share capital in the amount of EUR 388,571,428.57 for a period of five (5) years from 28 May 2026 authorizing the issuance of up to 38,857,142,857 new ordinary shares, and to grand authority to the Company’s board of directors to carry out capital increases within the framework of the authorised capital.

The EGM finally resolved to increase the aggregate amount of the authorized amount of the beneficiary units (parts bénéficiaires) or instruments convertible into beneficiary units up to an aggregate amount of EUR 3,500,000,000.00, or the equivalent in any other currency and to renew the authorization period for the Company’s board of directors to set the terms of and issue beneficiary units, on one or more occasions, up to said increased authorized amount, for a period ending five (5) years from 28 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com Follow us on X (Twitter) (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn