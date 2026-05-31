EQS-News: CPIPG Communication Concerning Voluntary Offer on NEXT RE Shares – Delisting and Squeeze Out Date Announcement.

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate

CPIPG Communication Concerning Voluntary Offer on NEXT RE Shares – Delisting and Squeeze Out Date Announcement.



05.06.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register: B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 5 June 2026

THE DISCLOSURE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE IT WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATIONS

Wer­bung Wer­bung

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PRESS RELEASE

pursuant to Articles 36 and 41(6) of the Regulations adopted by Consob by Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the “Issuers’ Regulations”)

REVOCATION OF NEXT RE SIIQ S.P.A. SHARES FROM TRADING AS OF THE SESSION OF 12 JUNE 2026

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Luxembourg, 5 June 2026 – Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2026 concerning the final results of the voluntary all-share public takeover bid (the “Offer”), launched by CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. (the “Offeror”) pursuant to Articles 102 et seq. of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (“TUF”), concerning a maximum of 4,413,586 ordinary shares of NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. (“Next RE” or the “Issuer”) listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., as set out in the offer document published on 17 April 2026 (the “Offer Document”), the Offeror announces the following.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Terms used with a capital letter in this press release, unless otherwise defined, have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Document.

In light of the final results of the Offer– and as already announced in the Press Release on the Final Results of the Offer issued on 20 May 2026 and declared in the Offer Document – the Offeror will not restore a free float sufficient to ensure the regular trading of the Shares and, by exercising the Right of Purchase, will also fulfil the Obligation to Purchase pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 1, of the TUF in relation to the remaining 228,076 Listed Shares of the Issuer (considering that the no. 38,205 Treasury Shares are not included among the Shares Subject to the Offer), equal to about 1.04% of the Issuer’s share capital ( the “Residual Shares”), thereby initiating the Joint Procedure (squeeze out).

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 108, paragraph 3, of the TUF, as referred to in Article 111 of the TUF, the Right of Purchase shall be exercised by the Offeror by paying a consideration for each Share equal to the Offer Price (i.e., €3.00).

The Joint Procedure (squeeze out) shall take effect on 12 June 2026 , upon the Offeror notifying the Issuer of the deposit and availability of the sums for payment of the consideration for the Joint Procedure.

It should be noted in this regard that the Right of Purchase is exercised in respect of all the Residual Shares and that, therefore, irrespective of the request for payment of the consideration for the Joint Procedure, as from the date of notification to the Issuer of the deposit of the sums for the payment of the consideration for the Joint Procedure (i.e. 12 June 2026), the transfer of ownership of the Residual Shares to the Offeror shall take effect, with the consequent entry in the register of shareholders by the Issuer pursuant to Article 111, paragraph 3 of the TUF.

Holders of Residual Shares may obtain payment of the consideration for the Joint Procedure directly from their respective Depositary Intermediaries.

The Offeror’s obligation to pay the consideration for the Joint Procedure shall be deemed to have been fulfilled upon transfer of the relevant sums to the Depository Intermediaries.

The risk that the Depository Intermediaries fail to transfer such sums to the entitled parties or delay such transfer remains solely with the shareholders.

Pursuant to Article 2949 of the Italian Civil Code, once the five-year limitation period has elapsed from the date of deposit of the consideration for the exercise of the Purchase Right, the Offeror shall be entitled to obtain the return of the sums deposited as consideration for the Purchase Right and not collected by the entitled parties.

Suspension of trading in the Issuer’s Shares on Euronext Milan

Please note that Borsa Italiana will dispose the suspension of trading in the Shares on Euronext Milan during the sessions of 10 and 11 June 2026 and their delisting with effect from the session of 12 June 2026.

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For a description of all the terms and conditions of the Offer, please refer to the Offer Document and the press releases relating to the Offer available, inter alia, on the Issuer’s website (www.nextresiiq.it) and the Offeror’s website (www.cpipg.com).

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Press release issued by CPI Property Group S.A. and distributed by NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. at the request of CPI Property Group S.A.

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WARNING

The Offer is being promoted in Italy, as the Listed Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, and is addressed, without distinction and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer.

The Offer will not be promoted or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other country in which the Offer is not permitted without authorization from the competent local authorities or is carried out in violation of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor using international communication or trade instruments (including, by way of example, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone, and the Internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries, or any facility of any financial intermediaries in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries, or in any other manner.

The Offer will be made by publishing the relevant Offer Document, subject to approval by CONSOB. The Offer Document will contain a full description of the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the methods of acceptance.

Copies of the Communication, or any portion thereof, as well as copies of any document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), are not and shall not be sent, transmitted in any way, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries. Anyone who receives the above documents shall not distribute, send, or mail them (either by post or by any other means or instrument of international communication or commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or Other Countries.

The Communication, as well as any other document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), does not constitute and cannot be interpreted as an offer of financial instruments to persons domiciled and/or resident in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, or Other Countries. No instrument may be offered or sold in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or Other Countries without specific authorization in accordance with the applicable provisions of local law in those States or Other Countries or an exemption from those provisions.

Participation in the Offer by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions under laws or regulations. It is the sole responsibility of the recipients of the Offer to comply with such rules and, therefore, before participating in the Offer, to verify their existence and applicability by consulting their advisors. No acceptances of the Offer resulting from solicitation activities carried out in violation of the above restrictions will be accepted.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

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