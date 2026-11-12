EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM generates further profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

CTS EVENTIM generates further profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026 (news with additional features)



12.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Consolidated revenue rises by 8.1% to EUR 2.322 billion in the first nine months of 2026

The Group’s adjusted EBITDA advances by 6.3% to EUR 359.1 million in the period January to September

Ticketing increases its revenue by 13.1% in the first three quarters of the year

Adjusted EBITDA of Live Entertainment climbs by 17.0% in the nine-month period

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “CTS EVENTIM is remaining firmly on its path of profitable growth. We are dynamically expanding our business internationally and, at the same time, strengthening our earnings power. The results for the first nine months of 2026 confirm our strategic direction.”

Munich, 12 November 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and number two worldwide, continued on its trajectory of profitable growth in the first nine months of 2026.

Consolidated revenue climbed by 8.1% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 2.322 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.3% to EUR 359.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 15.5%.

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In the third quarter, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 809.1 million, which was 5.3% lower than in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA came to EUR 133.8 million, a fall of 2.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5%.

Ticketing

In the first nine months of 2026, revenue in the Ticketing segment rose by 13.1% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 708.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3.0% to EUR 265.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 37.5%. The main drivers of growth were a change in the price mix and an increase in retail sales from 121.3 million tickets to 123.2 million tickets. Earnings performance continues to be affected by expenses in connection with the Operational Excellence programme.

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue grew by 11.5% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 235.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for July to September rose by 2.2% compared with the third quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 93.0 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.5%. On a like-for-like basis, this equates to a mid-single-digit percentage increase for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

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Live Entertainment

Compared with the prior-year period, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment went up by 5.7% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching EUR 1.646 billion. Adjusted EBITDA climbed by 17.0% to EUR 93.7 million, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to 5.7%. The revenue growth was predominantly attributable to well-attended, high-revenue events and festivals and to the inclusion of further entities in the scope of consolidation.

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment declined by 11.7% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 585.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA came to EUR 40.8 million and was thus 12.0% down compared with the third quarter of 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 7.0%. The segment’s performance in the third quarter was primarily a reflection of the timing of major tours and events. Moreover, the third quarter of 2025 had been boosted by a particularly high-revenue international tour.

Outlook

The Executive Board is upholding the forecast published for 2026 and is optimistic about business in the remaining months of the year.

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.



PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

investor-relations@eventim.de