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EQS-News: cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year

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EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year

01.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year 

  • Preliminary consolidated revenue rose by 11% to EUR 4.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 4.4 million)
  • Recurring revenue remains at a high level of 96%
  • Positive EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million, alongside planned investments in growth
  • Outlook for the 2026 financial year confirmed

Munich, September 1, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, according to preliminary, unaudited figures. Consolidated revenue increased by 11% compared to the same period last year, reaching EUR 4.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 4.4 million). The proportion of recurring revenue remained at a high level of 96%. This was primarily driven by a 30% increase in the end-customer base.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 0.5 million). This earnings trend reflects, in particular, the increase in revenue, which was offset by planned investments in the further development of cybersecurity solutions as well as in the expansion of sales and market development. The previous year’s EBITDA benefited from positive one-time effects.

Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG: “The revenue development in the first half of the year confirms that we are on track for growth. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in our products, new sales channels, and further market expansion. The high proportion of recurring revenue provides a stable foundation for our continued growth. In view of these developments, we are reaffirming our outlook for financial year 2026.”

Outlook for 2026 confirmed
For the 2026 financial year, cyan continues to expect consolidated revenue of between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million, as well as another positive EBITDA, which is expected to be below the level of the 2025 financial year due to planned investments in market expansion.

Cyan will publish its complete half-year results in its half-year financial report on September 24, 2026, and make them available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.

About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.

In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).

More information at: www.cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Investor Relations:
cyan AG
Phone: +49 89 71042 2073
Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de


01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Josephspitalstraße 15
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500180W6SSACJ1T19
EQS News ID: 2391314

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391314  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

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