EQS-News: cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year



01.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Werbung cyan AG confirms its annual outlook following a strong first half-year Preliminary consolidated revenue rose by 11% to EUR 4.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 4.4 million)

Recurring revenue remains at a high level of 96%

Positive EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million, alongside planned investments in growth

Outlook for the 2026 financial year confirmed Munich, September 1, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, according to preliminary, unaudited figures. Consolidated revenue increased by 11% compared to the same period last year, reaching EUR 4.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 4.4 million). The proportion of recurring revenue remained at a high level of 96%. This was primarily driven by a 30% increase in the end-customer base.



EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 0.5 million). This earnings trend reflects, in particular, the increase in revenue, which was offset by planned investments in the further development of cybersecurity solutions as well as in the expansion of sales and market development. The previous year’s EBITDA benefited from positive one-time effects.



Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG: “The revenue development in the first half of the year confirms that we are on track for growth. At the same time, we are making targeted investments in our products, new sales channels, and further market expansion. The high proportion of recurring revenue provides a stable foundation for our continued growth. In view of these developments, we are reaffirming our outlook for financial year 2026.”



Outlook for 2026 confirmed

For the 2026 financial year, cyan continues to expect consolidated revenue of between EUR 10.2 million and EUR 11.5 million, as well as another positive EBITDA, which is expected to be below the level of the 2025 financial year due to planned investments in market expansion.



Cyan will publish its complete half-year results in its half-year financial report on September 24, 2026, and make them available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/publications/.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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