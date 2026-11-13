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EQS-News: cyan AG receives two awards: Silver and Bronze at the International Customer Experience Awards 2026

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EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
cyan AG receives two awards: Silver and Bronze at the International Customer Experience Awards 2026

13.11.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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cyan AG receives two awards: Silver and Bronze at the International Customer Experience Awards 2026

Munich, November 13, 2026 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, was honored with two awards at the International Customer Experience Awards 2026 last week. The company received Silver in the "Best CX in Telecommunications" category and Bronze in the "Best Use of AI" category. The awards were presented on November 5, 2026, at a ceremony held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Silver award in the "Best CX in Telecommunications" category recognizes how cyan makes network-based cybersecurity a seamless part of everyday internet use, with simple activation, protection that requires no additional apps, and intuitive self-service features that make the customer benefit visible. The Bronze award in the "Best Use of AI" category honors the strategic use of continuously learning artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to detect new threats early and steadily improve protection accuracy.

"These awards belong to our entire team. We combine AI-driven threat intelligence with protection that is integrated directly into our partners' mobile and fixed-line networks. In this way, we work together with our partners to deliver effective security to their end users. For us, reliable protection and a good customer experience are inseparable. We are very pleased that this approach is now receiving international recognition, and it motivates us to continue on this path consistently," said Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG.

The International Customer Experience Awards are organized by Awards International and are among the established awards for customer experience at an international level. Since their founding in 2018, more than 300 initiatives from over 50 countries have been honored. This year's finalists, around 400 submissions from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, were first assessed on the basis of their written submissions. The teams then presented their work live to a jury.
About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.

In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).

Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Investor Relations:
cyan AG
Phone: +49 89 71042 2073
Email: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email: cyan@kirchhoff.de


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Josephspitalstraße 15
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500180W6SSACJ1T19
EQS News ID: 2434758

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434758  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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