EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

cyan AG strengthens Latin American presence as securelink. launches in Mexico



17.11.2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung cyan AG strengthens Latin American presence as securelink. launches in Mexico Munich, 17 November 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, announces the commercial launch of its partnership with securelink., a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Mexico. Following the initial cooperation announced in 2025, securelink. has entered the market with cyan’s OnDevice solution integrated into its mobile offering. This launch marks a further step in cyan’s expansion across Latin America.



securelink. places digital security at the center of its proposition. With cyan’s OnDevice solution included in its tariffs, the MVNO combines mobile connectivity with protection against phishing, malware and other online threats. The service is integrated directly into securelink.’s own application. The launch covers the consumer segment and is available to securelink.’s entire customer base. Protection for business customers and a child protection offering will follow in 2027.



Markus Cserna, CEO of cyan AG: “securelink. is making cybersecurity part of its offering from day one. By integrating protection directly into mobile tariffs, we help our partner deliver tangible value to customers and establish a distinctive position in the Mexican market. Bringing this partnership into commercial operation is an important step for cyan in Latin America and provides a foundation for further growth in the region.”



Jaime Sánchez Calderón, CRO of securelink. about the partnership: “We built securelink. around the belief that staying connected should also mean feeling protected. Working with cyan allows us to make digital security part of our customers’ everyday mobile experience, without adding complexity. This launch brings that ambition to life and gives us a strong basis for developing our offering further.”

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).



Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Email: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email: cyan@kirchhoff.de



About securelink.

securelink. is a Mexican mobile telecommunications company bringing mobile connectivity and digital protection together.



We believe digital protection should be accessible to everyone and that mobile operators have a responsibility beyond connectivity. As smartphones become central to our financial and personal lives, protecting customers against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats is more important than ever.



By partnering with leading global technology companies, securelink. integrates advanced cybersecurity capabilities and collaborates on developing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of Latin America, a region facing significant cybersecurity challenges.



By integrating cybersecurity into mobile services, securelink. aims to make digital protection a natural part of everyday connectivity, combining innovation, simplicity, and human-centered customer service.



Website: www.gosecurelink.com

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