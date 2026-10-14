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EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Advances Balance-Sheet Restructuring and Initiates Technology Integration With MSCG Through CyberlogiQ Joint Venture

EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
CyberloQ Technologies Advances Balance-Sheet Restructuring and Initiates Technology Integration With MSCG Through CyberlogiQ Joint Venture

14.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SARASOTA, FL. - October 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ) (“CyberloQ” or the “Company”) today announced progress in its financial restructuring and strategic technology-development initiatives, including the commencement of initial integration activities through its CyberlogiQ joint venture with Michigan Secure Capital Group Corp. (“MSCG”).

Balance-Sheet Restructuring and Financial Flexibility

Following the Company's September 16, 2026 Form 8-K filing, CyberloQ has restructured its outstanding convertible notes, eliminating the conversion rights associated with the prior notes.

Under the amended arrangements, approximately $850,000 in accrued and unpaid interest has been converted into shares of common stock at $0.10 per share, subject to applicable contractual terms and issuance requirements.

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Participating noteholders also agreed to suspend ordinary interest accrual from September 1, 2026 thru September 1, 2028, providing the Company with additional financial flexibility as it advances its business and technology initiatives.

The restructuring is intended to reduce outstanding obligations, improve the Company's financial flexibility, and support management's longer-term operating strategy.

CyberlogiQ Joint Venture and Technology Integration

CyberloQ's voting stockholders have also authorized an increase in the Company's share structure, including 200 million shares of Class B non-voting common stock, supporting the strategic CyberlogiQ joint venture with MSCG.

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The collaboration has now entered its initial technology-integration phase, with the companies' respective teams beginning coordinated work to align their complementary cybersecurity, authentication, and digital-trust capabilities.

The joint venture is intended to provide a structured environment for the development and commercialization of integrated cybersecurity products and future authorized technology services.

This initial phase emphasizes technical coordination, evaluation of integration requirements, and development planning.

Management Commentary

“These developments represent important steps forward for CyberloQ as we strengthen our financial position and advance our strategic collaboration with MSCG,” stated Chris Jackson, President and CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

“Our initial integration activities are underway, and we believe the combination of our respective technologies creates opportunities for future product development and commercial expansion. We look forward to providing shareholders with additional technical updates and product-development milestones as our teams advance this initiative.”

Continued Shareholder Communications

CyberloQ intends to provide further updates regarding material developments in its technology integration, product initiatives, and strategic commercialization activities as appropriate.

Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.cyberloq.com or by contacting info@cyberloq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated technology integration, product development, financial flexibility, commercialization opportunities, and future business initiatives.

Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant factors include technology-development challenges, commercial adoption, financing requirements, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in the Company's applicable SEC filings.

CyberloQ undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact
CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.
Chris Jackson, President and CEO
Office: 941.299.5221
Direct: 612.961.4536
Email: info@cyberloq.com

SOURCE: CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.
United States
ISIN: US00751D1028
EQS News ID: 2415862

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415862  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

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