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DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste Honored at the ISG Paragon Awards for Innovation



18.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste Honored at the ISG Paragon Awards for Innovation

Pliezhausen, November 18, 2026 – DATAGROUP and EEW Energy from Waste GmbH were honored in the Innovation category at the international ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2026. The award recognized a joint project to modernize EEW’s IT infrastructure. The award from the Information Services Group (ISG) honors innovative projects and successful collaborations between companies and IT service providers.



As part of the award-winning project, DATAGROUP and EEW modernized the IT infrastructure at 17 of the energy company’s locations. The particular challenge was to enable centralized management of the previously disparate IT systems while simultaneously ensuring reliable operation at each individual location. Even in the event of an internet connection outage, critical applications must remain available on-site.



To achieve this, DATAGROUP implemented a hybrid cloud infrastructure based on Microsoft Azure Local, Azure Arc, and Azure Virtual Desktop within six months. This approach combines the benefits of centralized cloud management with on-premises IT systems that operate independently of an internet connection. As a result, EEW can manage its IT consistently across all locations, implement security standards centrally, and deploy new digital workstations more quickly. At the same time, the availability of critical applications at the facilities remains guaranteed.



IT Architecture as the Foundation for Further Digitalization



“With an IT infrastructure spread across numerous locations, centralized control and local resilience must go hand in hand. Together with EEW, we have implemented an architecture that combines precisely these requirements. The fact that this project is now receiving international recognition is a special acknowledgment of the close collaboration and technical achievements of everyone involved,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.



“Together with DATAGROUP, we have created a platform that uniformly connects our decentralized sites while preserving their necessary local autonomy. This allows us to manage our IT centrally and securely, while also ensuring the resilient operation of our facilities, even in the event of connection interruptions,” explains Michael Stappenbeck, Team Leader of TD Manage & Operate at EEW Energy from Waste.



Award in an International Competition



More than 100 nominations were received for the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2026. The winners were selected by a jury through a multi-stage process. The awards ceremony took place on November 17, 2026, at the Fairmont Windsor Park in the United Kingdom.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Approximately 4,000 employees at locations throughout Germany and, since June 2026, also in the Netherlands design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

www.datagroup.de/en



About EEW

EEW Energy from Waste GmbH (EEW) is a leading company in the circular economy. At 17 locations across Europe, we process more than 5 million metric tons of waste and sewage sludge annually—converting it into energy and valuable raw materials. We supply electricity to approximately 700,000 households. In doing so, we actively contribute to climate protection and resource conservation. With more than 1,500 employees, we are committed to efficiently utilizing the energy in waste, reducing waste volume, lowering CO2 emissions, and closing material cycles. In addition to the thermal recovery of municipal solid waste, EEW also operates specialized facilities for the mono-incineration of sewage sludge—an important step toward phosphorus recovery. Our sustainability strategy encompasses CO2 capture, energy efficiency, and the development of sustainable technologies.

www.eew-energyfromwaste.com

KONTAKT Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de Werbung

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