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EQS-News: DB Regio Rail Division digitalises its employee processes with IVU.pad

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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DB Regio Rail Division digitalises its employee processes with IVU.pad

06.10.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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DB Regio Rail Division successfully relies on the IVU.pad mobile employee portal from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning and dispatching its drivers. Now, duty schedules are accessible on the go, changes can be tracked at short notice, and personal data is managed centrally. The solution integrated into IVU.rail connects employees directly with Personnel Dispatch. 

DB Regio is the largest operator of regional and suburban rail services in Germany. The company has been using IVU.rail to plan and dispatch for many years now. With IVU.pad, DB Regio Rail Division is expanding its operations with a digital employee portal for its approximately 12,000 train drivers and 6,000 customer service advisors.

Thanks to the mobile solution, duties, work times, qualifications and certificates can be accessed at any time, and any modifications can be confirmed by the drivers. The employee portal is directly connected to the Personnel Dispatch in IVU.rail: this ensures that current information is exactly where employees need it. DB Regio Rail Division is also gradually extending its services. In future, employees will also be able to digitally submit holiday and day off requests, shift preferences, exchange duties.

“By using the mobile employee portal, important information can reach our train drivers directly, wherever they are. This creates clarity in our day-to-day work and also saves us around nine tonnes of paper annually. At the same time, employees can deal with many matters themselves without having to contact the dispatchers first. This improves staff satisfaction," says Anne Weitere, Head of Planning and Dispatch at DB Regio. 

“DB Regio Rail Division has been an important partner to IVU for many years. With the employee portal, we are continuing to strengthen our collaboration and deliver information on duty scheduling and personnel dispatch directly to our staff. The project demonstrates how rail operators can better engage their drivers and streamline communication with dispatch," says André Shooman, Head of the Rail Division at IVU Traffic Technologies AG.“


06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
EQS News ID: 2411228

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411228  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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