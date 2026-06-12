EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting; all proposed resolutions approved

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Delivery Hero SE concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting; all proposed resolutions approved



23.06.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

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Delivery Hero SE concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting; all proposed resolutions approved

Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agenda brought forward by Delivery Hero.

Strong Supervisory Board with the re-election of Roger Rabalais and Scott Ferguson.

Berlin, June 23, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, the “Company”, or the “Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has concluded its ordinary 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Berlin today. In alignment with the proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Company’s shareholders voted to approve all resolutions on the agenda.

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Strengthening of the Supervisory Board

During the meeting, shareholders voted on the scheduled elections to the Supervisory Board. Scott Ferguson was re-elected as a shareholder representative for a term running until the conclusion of the 2027 AGM.

Roger Rabalais was re-elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative and independent member of the Board, following his court appointment in April 2026. His term will run until the conclusion of the 2029 AGM. Following his election, the Delivery Hero Supervisory Board intends to re-elect Roger Rabalais as Chairman of the Audit Committee, securing deep expertise in financial and risk oversight for the global Group.

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Scott’s investor perspective and Roger’s deep experience in corporate finance and the delivery sector are key assets for Delivery Hero. Together with the other experienced members of the Supervisory Board, we maintain high-caliber independent oversight capabilities that align closely with our commitment to robust corporate governance.”

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Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, added: "The clear approval of today's resolutions demonstrates our shareholders' strong support of Delivery Hero's strategy. We remain focused on our transition to the Everyday App, executing on our Strategic Review, maintaining our very strong operational momentum, and working towards our financial goals with discipline to create long-term value."

Approval of new compensation system and auditor transition

Shareholders additionally ratified the modernized Management Board Compensation System 2026. The new, simplified compensation system for members of the Management Board was developed in consideration of the Company’s long-term strategic objectives, regulatory requirements and investor expectations. It provides a more stringent incentive structure with an even stronger capital market focus, as well as increased transparency.

To guarantee planning certainty and a seamless transition for the Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH was appointed as the new auditor for the Group starting in the 2027 financial year, in accordance with regulatory rotation guidelines. KPMG AG was ratified as the auditor for the Group for the current 2026 financial year.

Additionally, the AGM formally approved the discharges of all members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in office during the 2025 financial year.

The complete and detailed voting results for all agenda items will be published on Delivery Hero’s Investor Relations website shortly.

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ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com



DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.