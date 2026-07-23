EQS-News: Delticom improved earnings in the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: Delticom AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
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Delticom improved earnings in the first half of 2026
Hanover, August 13, 2026 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, today publishes its report for the first half year of 2026.
Delticom improved its earnings in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year despite lower revenues. Group revenues amounted to € 214 million after € 237 million in H1 2025. Gross merchandise volume stands at € 258 million, less than last year’s € 285 million.
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Around € 2.2 million of the decrease in revenues compared with the previous year was attributable to the deconsolidation of DeltiLog GmbH as of September 30, 2025. At the same time, the corresponding costs of the former subsidiary were no longer incurred in the current financial year. In the first half of 2025, Delticom had also deliberately capitalized on additional growth opportunities and generated higher business volumes.
The market environment developed unevenly during the first six months of the current year. According to initial market estimates, 6.5 % more passenger car, off-road and light commercial vehicle tyres were sold by retailers to consumers in Germany. Demand for all-season tyres, in particular, recorded significant growth. At the retail level, however, stockpiling was below the previous year’s level. Across Europe, too, higher demand for all-season tyres was offset by a decline in sales of summer and winter tyres.
Delticom continued to focus more strongly on profitability in recent months, following the increased emphasis on profitability since the second half of 2025. The gross margin before other operating income rose to 24.9 %, compared with 24.3 % in the previous-year period. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to € 5.8 million, compared with € 5.5 million in H1 2025.
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As of the reporting date, equity increased from € 50.0 million to € 54.1 million, while the equity ratio rose from 20.5 % to 23.7 %. Inventories amounted to € 72.0 million, below the previous year’s figure of € 79.8 million. Trade receivables rose to € 24.9 million, while trade payables increased to € 86.1 million. As of June 30, 2026, Delticom had cash and cash equivalents of € 5.6 million, compared with € 3.5 million as of the previous year’s reporting date. Overall, total assets decreased from € 243 million as of June 30, 2025 to € 229 million.
For the second half of the year, the general conditions in the European tyre market are changing as a result of the anti-dumping duties on certain consumer tyres produced in China that have been in effect since July. The impact on trade flows, product availability and prices will become more apparent as the year progresses.
The winter tyre business in the second half of the year is of crucial importance for the full-year performance. Management confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year and continues to expect revenues between € 480 million and € 520 million. Depending on revenues, the target range for operating EBITDA remains unchanged at between € 19 million and € 24 million.
The report for the first six months 2026 stands ready for download on the website www.delti.com within the “Investor Relations” section.
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 90,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 364 online shops and online distribution platforms in 95 countries, serving nearly 21 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's approximately 24,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2025, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 484 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company employed 94 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com
Delticom AG
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
|31319 Sehnde
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511-93634-8000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 8798 9138
|E-mail:
|info@delti.com
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
|WKN:
|514680
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26
|EQS News ID:
|2382592
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2382592 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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