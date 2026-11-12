EQS-News: Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million



12.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million

Hanover, November 12, 2026 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, publishes the key points of its business trends in the first nine months of 2026.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of € 388 million (9M 2025: € 422 million)

Revenues amount to € 318 million (9M 2025: € 343 million)

Operating EBITDA increases to € 9.2 million (9M 2025: € 6.6 million)

Equity ratio rises from 17.4 % to 20.0 %

Guidance for the full year confirmed

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The European replacement tyre market developed unevenly during the first nine months of 2026. Across Europe, the volume of passenger car replacement tyres demanded by retailers was slightly above the previous year's level. In Germany, however, stock replenishment declined by more than 3 % according to market experts. At the same time, sales of passenger car, off-road and light commercial vehicle tyres from retailers to consumers in Germany were around 6 % higher than in the previous year. While demand for summer tyres fell by 1 %, sales of winter tyres increased by 5 % and those of all-season tyres by 11 %.

Delticom AG continued to focus on profitability during the first nine months of 2026. Thanks to an improved cost structure, the company was able to increase its operating EBITDA from € 6.6 million to € 9.2 million, despite a decline in revenues.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2026 stood at € 318 million, compared to € 343 million in the previous year. In the first half of 2025, the company has capitalised on additional growth opportunities and increased its revenues by more than 11 %. In the third quarter of 2026, Delticom generated revenues of € 104 million (Q3 2025: € 107 million). Gross merchandise volume reached € 388 million in the first nine months (9M 2025: € 422 million). The start of the winter tyre season this year was delayed by two weeks compared with the previous year due to weather conditions. Around € 3 million of the 9M revenues decrease is attributable to the deconsolidation of DeltiLog GmbH as of September 30, 2025.

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EBITDA rose to € 8.9 million in the reporting period (9M 2025: € 6.3 million). After adjusting for costs relating to refinancing, operating EBITDA increased to € 9.2 million in the first nine months, compared with € 6.6 million in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to € 1.6 million in the first nine months, compared with € -2.0 million in 9M 2025. In the previous year, an unscheduled write-down of € 1.2 million had been made in respect of current assets. Consolidated net income rose to € -0.5 million, compared with € -3.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

As in previous years, the company’s business development for the full year will depend largely on the winter business in the fourth quarter. The company is satisfied with the start of the winter tyre season in October. Management therefore confirms the revenues forecast for Delticom Group of between € 480 million and € 520 million. For full-year operating EBITDA, management continues to target a range of between € 19 million and € 24 million, depending on revenues.



Delticom Group – Key Figures

9M/26 9M/25 -/+ (%, %p) GMV €m 388 422 -7.9 Revenues €m 318 343 -7.3 Revenues EU €m 265 292 -9.1 Revenues Non-EU €m 53.2 51.7 +2.9 Total income €m 333 359 -7.3 Gross margin % 24.5 24.6 -0.1 Gross profit €m 92.3 99.7 -7.4 EBITDA €m 8.9 6.3 +40.8 Operating EBITDA €m 9.2 6.6 +38.7 EBITDA margin % 2.8 1.8 +1.0 EBIT €m 1.6 -2.0 >100 Net income for the period €m -0.5 -3.2 +83.9 Earnings per share € -0.04 -0.22 +83.9 Total assets €m 269 268 +0.2 Receivables from trade payables €m 39.2 35.7 +9.8 Inventories €m 88.7 88.3 +0.5 Liabilities from trade payables €m 110 123 -10.9 Equity €m 53.8 46.8 +15.1 Equity ratio % 20.0 17.4 +2.6 Return on equity % -1.0 -6.9 +5.9 Liquidity €m 5.3 6.8 -22.2



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About Delticom:

With its brand ReifenDirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 90,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 364 online shops and online distribution platforms in 95 countries, serving nearly 21 million customers. In the online shop ReifenDirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 24,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2025, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 484 million euros. At the end of last quarter, the company employed 90 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1

31319 Sehnde

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com