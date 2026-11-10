EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Werbung
Invitation to the Q3 2026 webcast for investors, analysts and media
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.
We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our webcast on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 11:00 a.m.
The Executive Board will present the results for the first nine months of 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. This will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast will be held in German.
Tuesday, 17 November 2026
11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
Please register for the call here:
Link for the German call
The quarterly report and presentation will be available on our website afterwards.
If you experience any problems registering, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards
Jan-Philipp Weitz
CEO
Henning Döring
CFO
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
|EQS News ID:
|2431270
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431270 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Deutsche Rohstoff
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Deutsche Rohstoff
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen