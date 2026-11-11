EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Lawsuits involving Almonty Industries Inc.
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EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
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Lawsuits involving Almonty Industries Inc.
Deutsche Rohstoff AG filed a lawsuit against Almonty in Canada, asserting claims totaling approximately USD 67 million (approximately EUR 60 million), including, in particular, its entitlement to 3.5 million conversion shares and repayment of outstanding promissory notes.
This lawsuit was necessary because Almonty refuses to fulfill Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s contractual rights to 3.5 million shares and also fails to repay liabilities totaling approximately EUR 10 million that have fallen due. The deadline for Almonty fulfilling all its liabilities expired on 31 October 2026.
Almonty simultaneously commenced a lawsuit against Deutsche Rohstoff AG, which Deutsche Rohstoff AG believes is meritless since it is premised on unfounded and otherwise largely time-barred allegations mainly relating to the 2014 Wolfram Camp Mine sale in Australia. Almonty largely has not quantified its damages but seeks the return of the shares related to the 2014 sale of Wolfram Camp Mine.
Both lawsuits have been consolidated.
Mannheim, 11 November 2026
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
|EQS News ID:
|2432230
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432230 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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