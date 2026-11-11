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EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Lawsuits involving Almonty Industries Inc.

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EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Lawsuits involving Almonty Industries Inc.

11.11.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Lawsuits involving Almonty Industries Inc.
 
  • Deutsche Rohstoff AG filed a lawsuit against Almonty Industries Inc. (Almonty) in Canada seeking a total of approximately USD 67 million (approximately EUR 60 million) for 3.5 million conversion shares and repayment of debts
  • Almonty has raised allegations in a related lawsuit that Deutsche Rohstoff AG considers meritless

Deutsche Rohstoff AG filed a lawsuit against Almonty in Canada, asserting claims totaling approximately USD 67 million (approximately EUR 60 million), including, in particular, its entitlement to 3.5 million conversion shares and repayment of outstanding promissory notes.

This lawsuit was necessary because Almonty refuses to fulfill Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s contractual rights to 3.5 million shares and also fails to repay liabilities totaling approximately EUR 10 million that have fallen due. The deadline for Almonty fulfilling all its liabilities expired on 31 October 2026.

Almonty simultaneously commenced a lawsuit against Deutsche Rohstoff AG, which Deutsche Rohstoff AG believes is meritless since it is premised on unfounded and otherwise largely time-barred allegations mainly relating to the 2014 Wolfram Camp Mine sale in Australia. Almonty largely has not quantified its damages but seeks the return of the shares related to the 2014 sale of Wolfram Camp Mine.

Both lawsuits have been consolidated.
Mannheim, 11 November 2026
 

11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2432230

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2432230  11.11.2026 CET/CEST

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