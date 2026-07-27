DAX 25.629 +0,1%ESt50 6.358 +0,2%MSCI World 4.848 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 8,02 -2,9%Nas 25.374 +1,0%Bitcoin 54.366 -1,1%Euro 1,1533 -0,1%Öl 83,1 -7,8%Gold 4.043 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
78.80 EUR -1.10 EUR -1.38 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule

03.08.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule
 
  • share buyback totaling approximately EUR 7.5 million completed
  • 83,306 shares repurchased at an average price of EUR 90.03
  • Number of shares carrying dividend rights decreases by approximately 1.7% to 4,706,735

Deutsche Rohstoff AG has completed its current share buyback program. Originally scheduled to run until 21 April 2027, the program, with a total volume of approximately EUR 7.5 million, was completed in less than three and a half months and therefore once again ahead of schedule.

A total of 83,306 shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 90.03 per share. As a result, the total number of shares carrying dividend rights will decrease by approximately 1.7% to 4,706,735. The repurchased shares will be cancelled in the coming weeks.

Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of the Company’s shares. Deutsche Rohstoff AG had already acquired and subsequently cancelled 109,700 shares under its 2024 share buyback program and a further 105,697 shares under its 2025 share buyback program. In aggregate, the Company has therefore repurchased approximately 6.1% of its shares.

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: “By completing the share buyback swiftly, we are consistently continuing our disciplined approach to capital allocation. The cancellation of the repurchased shares increases the proportionate interest in the Company represented by each remaining share. Share buybacks and dividends therefore continue to provide an effective combination through which our shareholders participate in the Company’s success. Against this backdrop, we will continue to consider further share buyback programs in the future.”
Mannheim, 3 August 2026

 

03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
EQS News ID: 2375834

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2375834  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Deutsche Rohstoff Aktie News

Werbung

Deutsche Rohstoff Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Rohstoff nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.10.12 Deutsche Rohstoff add First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
30.05.12 Deutsche Rohstoff buy First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.02.12 Deutsche Rohstoff buy First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.11.11 Deutsche Rohstoff buy First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
01.11.11 Deutsche Rohstoff buy First Berlin Equity Research GmbH