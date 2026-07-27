EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule
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EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
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Share Buyback Program completed ahead of schedule
Deutsche Rohstoff AG has completed its current share buyback program. Originally scheduled to run until 21 April 2027, the program, with a total volume of approximately EUR 7.5 million, was completed in less than three and a half months and therefore once again ahead of schedule.
A total of 83,306 shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 90.03 per share. As a result, the total number of shares carrying dividend rights will decrease by approximately 1.7% to 4,706,735. The repurchased shares will be cancelled in the coming weeks.
Pursuant to the resolution adopted by the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board is authorized to repurchase up to 10% of the Company’s shares. Deutsche Rohstoff AG had already acquired and subsequently cancelled 109,700 shares under its 2024 share buyback program and a further 105,697 shares under its 2025 share buyback program. In aggregate, the Company has therefore repurchased approximately 6.1% of its shares.
Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: “By completing the share buyback swiftly, we are consistently continuing our disciplined approach to capital allocation. The cancellation of the repurchased shares increases the proportionate interest in the Company represented by each remaining share. Share buybacks and dividends therefore continue to provide an effective combination through which our shareholders participate in the Company’s success. Against this backdrop, we will continue to consider further share buyback programs in the future.”
Mannheim, 3 August 2026
03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NNSQCX28FWBW79
|EQS News ID:
|2375834
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375834 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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