EQS-News: Diginex Announces Secured US$70 Million Funding Commitments and Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks
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EQS-News: Diginex Limited
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
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Diginex Announces Secured US$70 Million Funding Commitments and Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks
LONDON, August 03, 2026 -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that it has mutually agreed with Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited (“Resulticks”) an extension of the Long Stop Date under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) relating to Diginex's proposed acquisition of Resulticks (the “Transaction”) from 31 July 2026 to Wednesday 12 August 2026.
In connection with the Transaction, the parties have secured private funding commitments totaling US$70 million to complete financing for the combined business. The parties are now undertaking the final execution process, and the extension of the Long Stop Date has been agreed to facilitate completion of the remaining execution formalities.
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The proposed Transaction and funding, originally announced on 16 April 2026, remain subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions precedent contained in the SPA. There can be no assurance that the funding and any conditions will be completed, satisfied, or waived, or that the Transaction or funding will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
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IR Contact – Europe
IR Contact – US
03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diginex Limited
|Room 1311, 13/F Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay,
|Telegraph Bay Hong Kong
|Hongkong
|ISIN:
|KYG286871044
|WKN:
|A40PU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2376278
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376278 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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