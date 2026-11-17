EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Report



17.11.2026 / 17:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and

Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052

Trostberg, November 17th, 2026

2nd Interim Report

Werbung

In the period from November 9th, 2026, up to and including November 13th, 2026, a total of 21,708 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2026/2027, the commencement of which was announced on November 2nd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 35,026. The acquisition was carried out exclusively by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs), per each day and per the entire week, were as follows:

Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 Aggregated volume (EUR)1 2026-11-09 4,100 140.85 577,468.00 2026-11-10 4,175 142.56 595,205.40 2026-11-11 4,347 144.01 626,024.20 2026-11-12 4,478 139.32 623,887.60 2026-11-13 4,608 140.63 648,026.27 S 21,708 141.45 3,070,611.47

Werbung

1 Rounded to two decimal places

This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.

Alzchem Group AG

- Managing Board -