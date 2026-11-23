EQS-News: Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Report
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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
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Disclosure according to Article 5(1)(b) of the EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and
Article 2(3) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052
Trostberg, November 23rd, 2026
3rd Interim Report
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In the period from November 16th, 2026, up to and including November 20th, 2026, a total of 26,740 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2026/2027, the commencement of which was announced on November 2nd, 2026, in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of the Delegated EU Regulation No. 2016/1052. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 61,766. The acquisition was carried out exclusively by a financial institution via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s electronic trading system (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs), per each day and per the entire week, were as follows:
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1 Rounded to two decimal places
This information, as well as detailed information on the individual daily transactions relating to the buyback programme, is also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/#c18518.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YHG1
|WKN:
|A41YHG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
|EQS News ID:
|2440550
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440550 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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