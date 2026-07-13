EQS-News: DN Group AG: Investment Save the Water helps with waterless soap 'Soapeya' in humanitarian operations in Syria

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DN Group AG: Investment Save the Water helps with waterless soap 'Soapeya' in humanitarian operations in Syria



17.07.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST

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DN Group AG: Investment Save the Water helps with waterless soap "Soapeya" in humanitarian operations in Syria

Over a six-month period, 6 tons of Soapeya make a vital contribution to hand hygiene for more than 13,000 people.

Soapeya enables hand hygiene without the use of water and is essential, particularly in regions lacking adequate access to clean water.

Frankfurt am Main, 17 July 2026 – DN Group AG (ISIN: DE000A3DW408) provides an update on recent developments regarding its portfolio company, SW Save the Water GmbH, and its product, Soapeya. The waterless soap Soapeya is currently being used by the aid organization Hilfswerk International during a humanitarian mission in Syria. A total of 6 tonnes of the hand hygiene product is being distributed to the population in Idlib and Ar-Raqqa. Access to clean water in Syria is often non-existent or inadequate. Furthermore, massive flooding a few months ago severely damaged several Syrian regions – including the city of Ar-Raqqa – as well as local water infrastructure. Adequate hand hygiene without the use of water is therefore essential, just as it is in any region lacking sufficient access to clean water. Soapeya is proven to significantly improve hand hygiene even without water, helping to curb the spread of disease. The approximately 6 tonnes of Soapeya provide enough product for a total of 12 million hand-cleansing applications. This enables adequate and regular hand hygiene – allowing for multiple cleanings per day – for more than 13,000 people over a period of six months.

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The efficiency of Soapeya was also demonstrated during an aid mission in Mozambique last year. As part of an analysis, the product was tested at schools, markets, and health posts over a period of several months. The final data showed a high level of acceptance and a clear perceived benefit of Soapeya, particularly in schools and markets.

Soapeya achieves the same cleaning performance as a conventional hand cleaner, but requires absolutely no water. A study by Dermatest has confirmed that Soapeya achieves a significant cleaning performance of 99.5% (see corporate news from April 20, 2026) while maintaining the skin's healthy microbiome – unlike, for example, harsh disinfectants.

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of the DN Group: “As impact investors, we invest in companies that have a direct positive impact on society and the environment. Through its product, Save the Water enables people in crisis regions to clean themselves without water and curb the spread of pathogens. Moreover, the product facilitates the more economical use of the precious resource of water in all other regions as well. The current relief effort in Syria demonstrates once again the significant social impact of Soapeya.”

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About DN Group AG

DN Group AG invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, circular economy, food, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. DN Group is one of the leading providers of IPO and capital market transaction advice and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. DN Group thus pursues a sustainable and exchange-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments, regardless of banks.

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