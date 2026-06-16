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EQS-News: DOUGLAS Group adjusts guidance – focus on strategic priorities

18.06.26 16:28 Uhr
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EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DOUGLAS Group adjusts guidance – focus on strategic priorities

18.06.2026 / 16:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DOUGLAS Group adjusts guidance – focus on strategic priorities

  • Performance: Q3 business performance so far behind expectations. Customer confidence and willingness to buy significantly under pressure due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and price sensitivity.
  • Strategy: Focus on strategic priorities in new market reality: Re-allocation of investments, sharper differentiation and exclusivity, pricing, and digital acceleration.
  • FY guidance 2025/26 adjusted:
    • Net sales growth of 0-1% (corresponds to 4.58-4.63 billion euros, previously “at the lower end of 4.65 - 4.80 billion euros”)
    • Adj. EBITDA margin of around 15.0% (previously “around 16.0%”)
    • Net leverage of 3.0x to 3.5x as of 30/09/26 (previously “at the upper end of 2.5x to 3.0x”)

Düsseldorf, 18 June, 2026In light of the Q3 business performance so far, the DOUGLAS Group adjusts its guidance for the Financial Year 2025/26. At the same time, the company is driving forward its strategic measures in order to safeguard profitable growth. These include, in particular, that investments are being reallocated, differentiation and exclusivity will be further fostered and digitalization accelerated.

Sander van der Laan, CEO of the DOUGLAS Group, said: “Consumer behavior and market dynamics have changed significantly. In this challenging environment, we fully focus on our strategic priorities: we shift investments from our store to our online business; we are investing in competitive pricing, while further strengthening our differentiation and exclusivity; and we are continuing to drive digitalization forward. Some of these measures will deliver short-term benefits, while others will take longer to materialize. We act swiftly, with focus and purpose –  we are guided by a sustainable medium- to long-term approach.”

Driven by a changed customer behavior and consumer spending, the European premium beauty market continues to shift: Due to ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, many customers remain very price-sensitive, and often delay their purchases in anticipation of promotions. E-Com grows faster than stores and with a solid profitability on Ebit-level, while like-for-like store sales develop negative. Channel-mix, category-mix, and overall spending patterns vary across markets, cross-channel services such as Click-and-Collect perform very strong.

As the market trend in general weighs on revenues and profitability, the DOUGLAS Group changed its guidance for the financial year 2025/26 and now forecasts a sales growth of 0-1% (corresponding to a range of 4.58 - 4.63 billion euros, previously “at the lower end of 4.65 - 4.80 billion euros”) while the adjusted EBITDA margin is seen at around 15.0% (previously “around 16.0%”). Net leverage is expected at 3.0x to 3.5x as of 30 September 26 (previously “at the upper end of 2.5x to 3.0x”).

Strongly positioned Omnichannel Business Model

Supported by its leading omnichannel business model, its strong brand, and its trusted partnerships with premium beauty suppliers, the DOUGLAS Group remains strong positioned. The company has already addressed many of today’s challenges through its transformation in recent years into a true omnichannel retailer, giving it a clear head start, and benefits from a healthy financial profile that provides flexibility to act.

“In the current market environment, both differentiation and pricing matter more than ever. Our omnichannel model, our curated premium assortment, an attractive pricing and our excellent brand name give us a clear competitive edge and we are executing on this with focus and discipline,” said van der Laan. “The management and all colleagues in the company are highly motivated and firmly committed to take on these challenges. We have a clear plan of action, and we are confident that this will put our company the path to profitable growth.”

Further details and an update on strategic measures will be published at the DOUGLAS Group  quarterly reporting on 12 August 2026.


About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,970 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2024/25, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales of 4.58 billion euros and employed more than 19,900 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.

Press Contact

Peter Wübben
SVP Group Communications & Sustainability
Phone: +49 211 16847 6644
Mail: newsroom@douglas.de

Investor Contact

Dafne Sanac
Director / Senior Principal Investor Relations
Phone: +49 151 55675545
Mail: ir@douglas.de


18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
WKN: BEAU1Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2349286

 
End of News EQS News Service

2349286  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

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