EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger’s annual shareholders’ meeting resolves on a significant dividend increase

EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger’s annual shareholders’ meeting resolves on a significant dividend increase



08.05.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dräger’s annual shareholders’ meeting resolves on a significant dividend increase

Record net sales and significant earnings increase in fiscal year 2025

Very good progress in improving profitability

Third consecutive dividend increase

Outlook remains positive

Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA held its annual shareholders’ meeting 2026 today. Among other things, the Executive Board reported on the business performance last year. The shareholders approved the proposal to significantly increase the dividend for 2025.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Successful fiscal year 2025

“In 2025, we remained on course for success – and generated the highest net sales in our Company’s history. Both divisions and all regions contributed to this growth,” said Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG. “At around EUR 3.5 billion, net sales were slightly above our last forecast and approximately EUR 76 million above the level of the exceptionally strong year of 2020 during the corona pandemic. This is a new record which, unlike during the pandemic, we have managed to achieve without any special economic conditions.”

In addition, Stefan Dräger addressed the progress made in improving profitability: “Our operational momentum helped our earnings before interest and taxes to continue to improve well; despite difficult underlying conditions, the EBIT rose by more than 20 percent to approximately EUR 233 million. The EBIT margin increased by almost one percentage point to 6.7 percent, therefore also exceeding our last forecast.”

Third consecutive dividend increase

The shareholders approved the joint proposal by the Supervisory Board and Executive Board to pay a year-on-year higher dividend of EUR 2.21 per common share (2024: EUR 1.97) and EUR 2.27 per preferred share (2024: EUR 2.03) for fiscal year 2025.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the trust our shareholders have shown us,” said Stefan Dräger. “Due to the increase in profit, our shareholders will receive a higher dividend for the third consecutive time. Our equity ratio is over 50 percent. This means we are well positioned to continue distributing at least 30 percent of net profit in the future.”

Outlook remains positive

The Executive Board confirmed the forecast for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, Dräger continues to expect an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent (2.0 to 6.0 percent net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 5.0 to 7.5 percent.

“Our operating business is showing good momentum. Both order intake and order backlog are at a high level. We therefore want to increase our net sales again in the current fiscal year. Both divisions are expected to contribute to net sales growth and a positive EBIT,” said Stefan Dräger.

The voting results and all other relevant documents regarding the annual shareholders’ meeting are available on the following website: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Annual-Shareholders-Meeting

Further information is available in the financial report at www.draeger.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company’s knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company’s influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Information on the financial indicators used (incl. alternative performance measures) can be found on our corporate website www.draeger.com in our Investor Relations section.