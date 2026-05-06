EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger’s annual shareholders’ meeting resolves on a significant dividend increase
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EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
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Dräger’s annual shareholders’ meeting resolves on a significant dividend increase
Lübeck – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA held its annual shareholders’ meeting 2026 today. Among other things, the Executive Board reported on the business performance last year. The shareholders approved the proposal to significantly increase the dividend for 2025.
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Successful fiscal year 2025
In addition, Stefan Dräger addressed the progress made in improving profitability: “Our operational momentum helped our earnings before interest and taxes to continue to improve well; despite difficult underlying conditions, the EBIT rose by more than 20 percent to approximately EUR 233 million. The EBIT margin increased by almost one percentage point to 6.7 percent, therefore also exceeding our last forecast.”
Third consecutive dividend increase
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“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the trust our shareholders have shown us,” said Stefan Dräger. “Due to the increase in profit, our shareholders will receive a higher dividend for the third consecutive time. Our equity ratio is over 50 percent. This means we are well positioned to continue distributing at least 30 percent of net profit in the future.”
Outlook remains positive
“Our operating business is showing good momentum. Both order intake and order backlog are at a high level. We therefore want to increase our net sales again in the current fiscal year. Both divisions are expected to contribute to net sales growth and a positive EBIT,” said Stefan Dräger.
The voting results and all other relevant documents regarding the annual shareholders’ meeting are available on the following website: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Annual-Shareholders-Meeting
Further information is available in the financial report at www.draeger.com.
Disclaimer
08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien)
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien)
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2323386
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323386 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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